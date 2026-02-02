Video: Watch a Sneak Preview of Episode 4 of A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO has shared a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of the GAME OF THRONES spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. After saving Tanselle from Aerion Targaryen, Ser Duncan the Tall must face the consequences of his actions.

Titled "Seven," the fourth episode of the series will air on Sunday, February 8, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The episode will premiere early on HBO Max on Friday, February 6 at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET. Check out the clip now.

Set a century before the events of “Game of Thrones," A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros: a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

The cast features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

The show comes from Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.