Joel Harper-Jackson to Play Frank Sinatra in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Joel Harper-Jackson will play Frank Sinatra in Sinatra The Musical – the West End premiere of the new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon.

He is joined by Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra.

Sinatra The Musical, which features over 20 timeless hits including That’s Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me, is to begin performances at Aldwych Theatre, London on Wednesday 3 June 2026. Press Night will be Wednesday 24 June 2026.

is an acclaimed stage and screen actor, most recently seen playing the title role in Daniel’s Husband at the Marylebone Theatre and playing Harry in The National Theatre’s production of Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End. Joel is perhaps best known for his co-lead performance as ‘M’ in c*ckat the Ambassadors Theatre, opposite Jonathan Bailey, which received widespread critical praise. His extensive theatre credits include the lead role of ‘Charlie Price’ in Kinky Boots the Musical (UK Tour), ‘Tom Price’ in Pieces of String (Mercury Theatre), ‘Orpheus’ in Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus (The Other Palace), and ‘Mr Thompson’ and Movement Captain in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (UK Tour). Other notable stage work includes ‘Simon’ in Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), ‘Che’ in Evita (Ljubljana Festival, Slovenia), ‘John Brooke’ in Little Women (Hope Mill Theatre), ‘American Admiral’ in Pacific Overtures (Union Theatre), and appearances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Picture Perfect (St James Theatre), Rent (UK Tour) and West End Women (UK Tour). Alongside his theatre work, Joel has built a strong and growing screen profile. He also appears in Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour (season two), directed by Johnny Allan, and as ‘Hodge’ in the second season of BBC’s Daddy Issues, directed by Damon Beesley.

Ana Villafañe

is a Broadway star best known for her debut originating the role of ‘Gloria Estefan’ in On Your Feet! directed by Jerry Mitchell (Theatre World Award, Drama League Award, Outer Critics Circle Nom).

She was last onstage starring as ‘Lola’ in Damn Yankees directed by Sergio Trujillo (Arena Stage) and in the world premiere of N/A at opposite Holland Taylor, directed by Diane Paulus (Lincoln Center). ‘Nina’ in the Kennedy Center’s 2018 production of In the Heights. Earned her second Drama League Award in 2019 for MCC’s critically acclaimed Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties by Jen Silverman. Re-opened Chicago on Broadway in 2021 as the 25th anniversary ‘Roxie Hart’ (Ambassador Theatre). TV Credits include: Eva 8 on WondLA (AppleTV+), KT on Younger (Netflix/Paramount+), Dr. Valentina Castro on New Amsterdam (NBC/Netflix), and Diana Barea on Sunnyside (NBC/Hulu). Film Credits include: The title role in upcoming feature film Castro’s Daughter opposite James Franco (2026)

Phoebe Panaretos

made international headlines after being handpicked by Baz Luhrmann to play the lead role of ‘Fran’ in the world premiere musical adaptation of Strictly Ballroom, directed by Luhrmann. She was nominated for both a Helpmann and Green Room Award for Best Female in a Musical for the role.

Theatre credits include: Sinatra the Musical (Birmingham Rep Theatre); Strictly Baz Luhrmann: The Concert (Sydney Opera House); Silence! The Musical (Turbine Theatre/Edinburgh Underbelly); Fantastic Mr. Fox (Sydney Theatre Company); Zorro (Charing Cross Theatre); Cake (MT Fest); Strictly Ballroom (World Premier); Lazarus (The Production Company); Singin’ in the Rain (The Production Company); American Idiot (Shake and Stir - Helpmann Award Nomination for Best Supporting Female in a Musical); Dream Lover (Gordon Frost Organisation).

Television and Film credits include: Greatest Days (Pathe Productions); Mr & Mrs Murder (Fremantle Media).

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.