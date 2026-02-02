Jeremy Jordan to Voice Steve Harrington in Animated STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85 Spin-off

Jeremy Jordan is heading to Hawkins. The two-time Tony Award nominee is voicing the character of Steve Harrington in the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. A spin-off of the Netflix hit, Jordan takes over the role from actor Joe Keery, who played the character in the live-action series.

The official trailer has been released for the series, offering a first listen to Jordan in the role. It will debut on the streamer on April 23, 2026.

The series picks up in Hawkins during the winter of 1985, where the original characters, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, have settled back into their normal routine of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days after the events of Season 2. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.

Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe. The show marks the franchise's first foray into the world of animation.

In addition to Jordan, the voice cast features Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Additional voice cast includes Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Find out how the final season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.

Jordan currently stars in The Great Gatsby in a return engagement after originating the role in 2024. He will soon take over as Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just In Time beginning April 21, 2026. Recently, he starred as the title role in the acclaimed Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center and also lends his voice to the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel.

