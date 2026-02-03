WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Set for June Debut at Madison's Overture Center

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Overture Center for the Arts will host the North American tour of Water for Elephants at Overture Hall from June 16 through June 21. Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m. and will be available at overture.org.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants follows a young man who, after a devastating loss, jumps aboard a moving train and finds himself immersed in the world of a traveling circus. Seen through the perspective of his older self, the story traces a journey of survival, love, and reinvention, exploring how life can begin again at any stage.

The Broadway musical adaptation features a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co.. The tour is directed by Ryan Emmons, recreating the original Broadway direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

The production incorporates circus arts throughout its staging, with circus design by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll of The 7 Fingers. Choreography is by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll. The creative team also includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, Costume Designer David I. Reynoso, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Walter Trarbach, projection designer David Bengali, and music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith.

Water for Elephants earned multiple honors during its Broadway run, including Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Sound Design, Outstanding Fight Choreography, and Outstanding Puppetry, as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Director of a Musical. The production was a New York Times Critic’s Pick during its Broadway engagement at the Imperial Theatre.

Ticketing Information

Water for Elephants will run June 16–21 at Overture Hall at Overture Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $38.40 to $182.50 and go on sale Friday, February 6 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are available at overture.org, by phone at 608-258-4141, or via email for groups of 10 or more at groups@overture.org.