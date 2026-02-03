Video: Anya Taylor-Joy Is on the Run in First Teaser for LUCKY Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Anya Taylor-Joy is running out of luck as a runaway con artist in the first teaser for the new Apple series Lucky. In her first series role since The Queen's Gambit, Taylor-Joy plays the title character, who is on the run after a botched heist leads to pursuit by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss.

Taylor-Joy also executive produces the series, which debuts on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15. The star-studded ensemble cast features Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins, Jr., and William Fichtner.

The series is based on The New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. Hailing from Apple Studios, Lucky is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Cassie Pappas.

The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, is also executive producing.

Photo Credit: Apple