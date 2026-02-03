DOWNTON ABBEY Returning to PBS This Spring

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Crawleys are back! Downton Abbey, the beloved MASTERPIECE series and most popular PBS drama of all time, is set to return this spring, with all six seasons available to stream with PBS Passport beginning Sunday, March 1, 2026. All seasons will also be available to stream with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video beginning March 1.

Downton Abbey is written and created by Oscar winner Julian Fellowes (The Gilded Age) and co-produced by Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios (a division of Universal Studio Group), and MASTERPIECE.

Broadcasts of Seasons 1-3 are scheduled on PBS on Sunday evenings: Season 1 from May 17 to June 7, Season 2 from June 14 to July 26, and Season 3 from August 2 to September 13, 2026, beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Seasons 4-6 will air in 2027.

Downton Abbey was a runaway hit when it debuted on PBS in 2011 and is widely credited with reigniting America’s love for British drama. Spanning the tumultuous years from 1912 to 1925, the series followed the aristocratic Crawley family as they dealt with an ever-changing world.

With 59 Emmy nominations, it is one of the most-honored television series ever, earning 12 Emmys, three Golden Globe Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Producers Guild Award and four BAFTAs. The series introduced audiences to unforgettable characters, including the Dowager Countess, played by the late Dame Maggie Smith.

The celebrated ensemble also includes Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Dan Stevens, Joanne Froggatt, Penelope Wilton, Phyllis Logan, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Kevin Doyle, Samantha Bond, David Robb, Raquel Cassidy and Michael Fox.

MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson notes, “It was an honor to present all six, glorious seasons of Downton Abbey on MASTERPIECE. The magic of Julian Fellowes’ blend of drama and humor played out by the exceptional ensemble cast made for the most successful series in MASTERPIECE’s history. I’m thrilled that we will now be sharing it with a new generation of viewers who can fall in love with this beautiful, engaging and inspiring series.”

“We’re proud to make all six seasons widely available — whether viewers are rediscovering the series or experiencing it for the first time — across PBS-owned platforms or PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video, ensuring this iconic drama continues to reach audiences wherever and however they choose to watch,” shared Andrea Downing, President, PBS Distribution.

Downton Abbey is executive produced by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes, Liz Trubridge, and Nigel Marchant. Chris Croucher is the producer. Susanne Simpson is THE HEAD of Scripted Content and Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE. MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Credit: Carnival Film & Television Limited for MASTERPIECE.