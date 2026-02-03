Ari Lennox to Play Massive 2026 North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY-nominated R&B performer Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026 with a North American tour in support of her third studio album, Vacancy. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6.

Lennox's new album reflects a three-year recording process and features standout singles “Twin Flame”, “Under the Moon” and the title track “Vacancy,” reuniting Lennox with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same duo behind her hit song “Pressure.” Listen to the album below.

In 2023, Lennox celebrated her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location with a sold-out “The Age/Sex/Location” Tour, performing across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and more.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10am local time here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 5 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo with Ari Lennox, exclusive autographed tour poster with a special message from Ari, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Sun Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed Apr 15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

Thu Apr 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Apr 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Tue Apr 21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Thu Apr 23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Apr 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 02 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Thu May 07 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri May 08 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

Sun May 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed May 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Fri May 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Sat May 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun May 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Wed May 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Fri May 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat May 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed May 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat May 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue Jun 02 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Wed Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Jun 06 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

ABOUT ARI LENNOX

Ari Lennox first captured global attention with her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby, an R&B album that produced the platinum-certified title track and “BMO,” alongside gold-certified fan favorites “Whipped Cream” and “Up Late.” The album earned Ari nominations from the GRAMMYs, Soul Train Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

In 2021, Lennox released “Pressure,” her chart-topping anthem and first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100. That momentum carried into her critically acclaimed 2022 album age/sex/location. Her third studio album, Vacancy, is available now.

Recent performance highlights include multiple sold-out nights alongside Robert Glasper during his Blue Note residency in Los Angeles, a featured performance at the 80th EBONY Power 100 Gala, and a national television appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she delivered a performance of the new single “Twin Flame.”