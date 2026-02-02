Cannes Animated Feature A MAGNIFICENT LIFE Sets March Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Sony Pictures Classics will release A Magnificent Life in select theaters nationwide on March 27, 2026. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the “Special Screenings” section and has since been nominated for “Best Feature (Independent)” at the 2026 Annie Awards.

Written and directed by four-time Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winner Sylvain Chomet, the animated English-language feature stars International Emmy Award nominee Laurent Lafitte and César Award winner Géraldine Pailhas.

In 1955, 60-year-old Marcel Pagnol is a well-known and acclaimed playwright and filmmaker. When the editor-in-chief of ELLE magazine commissions a weekly column about Pagnol's childhood, he sees this as a great opportunity to go back to his artistic roots: writing.

Realizing his memory is failing him and deeply affected by the disappointing results of his last two plays, Pagnol starts doubting his ability to pursue his work. That is until Little Marcel - the young boy he used to be - appears to him as if by magic. Together, they will explore Marcel Pagnol's incredible life and bring back to life his most cherished encounters and memories...

The film is produced by the award-winning producer of The Little Prince and Little Nicolas – Happy As Can Be, Aton Soumache; Mediawan, one of Europe’s leading independent studios, French producers Ashargin Poiré and Valérie Puech for What the Prod, and is co-produced by Lilian Eche’s Bidibul Productions, Align, headed by Adrian Politowski, and in collaboration with Nicolas Pagnol from Pagnol’s Estate.

Sony Pictures Classics previously distributed Chomet’s Oscar-nominated films The Illusionist and The Triplets of Belleville. Watch the trailer for the new movie below.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics