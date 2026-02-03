Richard Roxburgh, Damon Herriman, and Toby Schmitz to Star in ART in Sydney

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a rare opportunity to see three of Australia’s finest actors on stage together, Richard Roxburgh (Rake, The Correspondent, Elvis), Damon Herriman (Better Man, Mr Inbetween, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Toby Schmitz (Boy Swallows Universe, Gaslight, Grief is the Thing with Feathers) star together in the internationally award-winning play ART by Yasmina Reza translated by Chrispher Hampton, a razor-sharp comedy about friendship, ego and the chaos a single opinion can cause.

Commencing performances at Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney from 10 February for a limited season, the production will then tour to Brisbane’s QPAC from 11 March, Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre from 24 April and Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre as part of State Theatre Company South Australia’s 2026 season from 20 May.

ART is directed by Lee Lewis (the original production of Prima Facie, Gaslight, Mother Play), with set and costume design by Charles Davis (The Importance of Being Ernest, La Traviata), lighting design by Paul Jackson (Rusalka, The Spare Room), sound design by David Letch for System Sound, and is produced by Rodney Rigby with Marriner Group, Paul Wheelton AM, and State Theatre Company South Australia.

When one friend buys a ridiculously expensive painting, the others don’t just question his taste — they question everything. Egos flare, old wounds resurface, and a decades-long friendship begins to fracture.

Winner of both the Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, ART explores – with biting wit and pitch-perfect timing – how the smallest things, especially the unspoken ones, can spiral into something much bigger.