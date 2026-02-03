Gabrielle Beckford And Harper Miles Join Cast Of SheNYC Arts World Premiere CHASING GRACE

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SheNYC Arts has announced that Gabrielle Beckford and Harper Miles will star in the world premiere of CHASING GRACE, a new musical written, composed, and directed by Elizabeth Addison. The production will play a three-week limited Off-Broadway engagement from March 12 through March 29, 2026, at ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre.

Opening night is set for Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

CHASING GRACE is a meta-musical that moves between a women’s treatment facility, memory, and the rehearsal room, centering on a writer navigating early recovery while shaping her experiences into a new musical. As professional success begins to take shape, the pressure to soften and commercialize her story threatens both her creative integrity and her sobriety. The work explores recovery as an ongoing practice shaped by community, accountability, and choice.

The score blends contemporary musical theatre with pop and R&B influences, holding space for grief, humor, rage, and hard-won joy. Inspired by Addison’s own experiences in treatment and her pursuit of a Broadway career, the musical examines the cost of telling the truth and the tension between personal healing and external validation.

Beckford, who appeared in Once Upon A One More Time, stars as The Writer. Miles, recently seen in Caroline, or Change, plays Grace. The cast also includes LaDonna Burns, Indya Cherise, Tracey Conyer Lee, Chantelle Guido, Whitney McIntosh-Joseph, Theo Michaela, Marlaina Powell, Shamiea Thompson, and Kiara Wade.

Music direction is by Jacinth Greywoode. The creative team includes choreographer Brian Harlan Brooks, lighting designer Athziri Morales, sound designer Jasper Percy Pollinger, and stage manager Avery Wood. Publicity is by Kampfire PR.

Addison said the musical centers on “having faith in your vision and staying true to your story, even when the world wants an easier version,” describing the piece as one that “sings in the voice of recovery—fierce, funny, and honest.”

Ticketing Information

Chasing Grace runs March 12–29, 2026, at ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre, 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., with the March 12 performance at 7:00 p.m. Tickets begin at $35 and are available at shenycarts.org/ChasingGrace.