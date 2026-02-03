Review: YOUNG, GIFTED & BROADWAY CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Voices were lifted at 54 Below for a glorious opening celebration of Black History Month on February 2nd. Produced by Angela Russell, Founder and Creative Director of Young, Gifted, & Broadway, the evening featured 19 singers—most of them teenagers, with a few pre-teens—each offering a musical tribute to a legendary Black American.

As each song began, a projection shifted from the young performer to the honoree, accompanied by a photograph and a reminder of their invaluable contributions. Among those celebrated were George Poage, Jackie Robinson, Althea Gibson, Lucy Station, Juanita Hall, Matthew Henson, Maria P. Williams, James Meredith, Oscar Micheaux, Shirley Chisholm, Perry Young Jr., Edna Young, William Alexander Brown, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Gordon Parks. If any of these names are unfamiliar, this concert provided an ideal—and inspiring—place to begin one’s Black History Month observance.

Given that many of the performers have appeared onstage in The Lion King, the evening’s most poignant tribute came from McKenzie S. Lewis, honoring former castmate Imani Smith, whose life was tragically cut short recently. In the program’s sole trio, Lewis and two other young women delivered a deeply moving a cappella performance, with tightly woven harmonies resonating with grief, love, and remembrance.

Musical Director Nattalyee Randall had four onstage musicians, supported by three backup singers, all of whom seemed to be taken with the many young, accomplished performers, boasting such Broadway credits as The Lion King, Gypsy,School of Rock, MJ, Tina, The Piano Lesson, as well as operas at the Met. To call each one of them adorable would be an understatement—but beyond that charm was a striking blend of youth, talent, and appealing innocence. It’s no surprise that the producing organization takes its name from Lorraine Hansberry’s 1969 posthumous collection, To Be Young, Gifted and Black—a legacy this ensemble embodies.

Phierce Phoenix opened the show with “Lift Every Voice,” striking a pleasing balance between gospel and Broadway polish. She later returned with “Spirit,” further showcasing her expansive vocal range and assured confidence. The youngest performer of the evening, Eldridge Taylor Jr. (EJ), followed and sang his heart out on Michael Jackson’s “One More Chance,” earning a warm and delighted response.

While many performers selected popular music, one of the most powerful moments of the evening (forgive my Broadway bias) came from The Color Purple. Unexpectedly, the song was delivered by a performer without any listed Broadway credits—but nevertheless her dramatic connection and vocal ability soared. Soleil Hall is a name worth remembering; she deserves a Broadway debut as soon as possible.

Additional female standouts included Nia Thompson, who whipped the crowd into a frenzy with her projected voice, commanding stage presence, and infectious charm, and Kyleigh Vickers, who forged a strong emotional connection to the protest anthem “Rise Up,” easily able to lead and rouse a crowd onward.

The male performers delivered no shortage of standout moments as well. Ethan Joseph offered a quietly powerful rendition of the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” leaning forward and gripping the microphone, proving that strength can emerge from simplicity and sincerity. Walter Russell III tapped into a similarly understated authority singing Alicia Keys’ “Gramercy Park” from Hell’s Kitchen. Kenneth E. Johnson Jr. cast a spell over the audience with Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky,” enchanting listeners with his low doo-doo-dos before soaring through the key change to a rousing finish. Davis Matthews stirred the crowd with his impassioned singing and rapping on “Glory,” while Jace Bentley accompanied himself on guitar for an infused, almost spiritual rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.”

Still, the evening’s absolute male standouts were Mekhi Richardson and Jackson Hayes. Both possess the stage presence of seasoned vaudevillians, with confidence and comic timing far beyond their years. It’s a good thing 54 Below is in the basement—otherwise the roof might have blown off from their accomplished showmanship and powerful, expressive voices. Their sheer joy in performing was unmistakable, and witnessing their artistry was a thrill. Either could easily hold their own on NBC’s The Voice.

As Summer Rae Daney declared in her song, “You’re witnessing my moment; I won’t waste it—I guarantee it.” That sentiment could apply to the entire ensemble, which also included Layla Capers, Lincoln Alejandro Collier, Nadia Daniel, McKenzie S. Lewis., and Julius Raymond Weems IV. The performance concluded with a group number centered on gratitude. As the chorus of “Grateful” mounted in repetition, every voice truly lifted—paying tribute to the ancestors and trailblazers honored throughout the evening, all of whom must surely be beaming with pride at the determination, talent, and promise of Broadway’s future.

