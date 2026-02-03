BROWNSTONE Extends Run at Open Fist Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Fist Theatre Company has extended its L.A. premiere of BROWNSTONE, written by Catherine Butterfield, for an additional two weeks. The production will now run through March 14 at the Atwater Village Theatre.

Directed by Ron West, Brownstone unfolds on the second floor of a New York brownstone at three distinct moments in time—1937, 1978, and 1999. Each era reveals a self-contained story, with the building serving as the constant link across generations. The play explores how lives intersect across time, blending humor and reflection as the walls of the brownstone bear witness to changing relationships and social landscapes.

The cast includes Rosie Byrne, Matthew Goodrich, Isaac W. Jay, Jade Santana, Chelsea Spirito, and Amber Tiara. The production is produced by Carmella Jenkins and Beth Robbins, with artistic direction by Martha Demson.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Free parking is available in the Atwater Crossing lot one block south of the theatre.

Ticketing Information

Brownstone will run through March 14 at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039. Tickets range from $26 to $40, including fees, with opening night tickets priced at $54.75 and including a post-show champagne reception. Tickets are available at openfist.org or by calling (323) 882-6912.