Hit YA Series FINDING HER EDGE Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Finding Her Edge for a second season. Season 1 of the YA series launched on January 22 and debuted in the Netflix English TV Top 10, where it has remained since its release, climbing up to #3 this week. It reached the top 10 in 81 countries and now has over 12M views.

Based on the book by Jennifer Iacopelli, the first season follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling FIGURE SKATING dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat.

“I set out to make a show about love, featuring characters navigating a particularly difficult path in their lives and in their sport," shared showrunner Jeff Norton. "It’s a true gift to be able to work with such a talented cast to extend these characters’ journeys in Season 2, with the support of Netflix and WildBrain. I’m certain fans will be delighted as we delve deeper into the two love triangles that anchor our show—the romantic one and the familial one. There’s plenty of drama to come both on and off the ice.”

Author Jennifer Iacopelli said, “I am over the moon at the reception Finding Her Edge has received by viewers all over the world. To see my book come to life and watch the world fall in love with my characters has been a dream come true, and now that dream gets to continue with a season two! I can't wait for audiences to see what's in store for Adriana, Brayden, Freddie and the rest of Team Russo!”

The cast for the series includes Madelyn Keys (A Mother’s Life, The Exchange), Harmon Walsh (Gossip Girl, Murdoch Mysteries), Alexandra Beaton (Overcompensating, Luckiest Girl Alive), Cale Ambrozic (Hotel Cocaine, We Were Liars), Olly Atkins (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Casket Girls), Meredith Forlenza (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Blindspot), Alice Malakhov (Anne With an E, Reverse 1999), Niko Ceci (I Woke Up a Vampire, Odd Squad), and Millie Davis (The Umbrella Academy, Wonder)

Directors are Shamim Sarif (You, The Way Home) and Jacqueline Pepall (Horrible Histories, Goldie’s Oldies). Shelley Scarrow serves as head writer (Wynonna Earp, Degrassi: The Next Generation), with Sabrina Sherif (The Summer I Turned Pretty, WILD Cards), Jeff Norton and Jacqueline Pepall also writing on the series. Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Angela Boudreault executive produce for WildBrain.

Photo Credit: Netflix