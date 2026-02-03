Photos: First Look at Apple Dark Comedy Series MAXIMUM PLEASURE GUARANTEED

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the darkly comedic thriller series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed from creator and showrunner David J. Rosen. Starring Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, the 10-episode season will debut on Apple TV on Wednesday, May 20.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime – while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis – Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.

Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) and Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus”) also join the ensemble cast, which includes Jessy Hodges (“Barry”), Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”), Charlie Hall (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg (“Charmed,” “Invasion”), Nola Wallace (The Strangers: Chapter 2, The Strangers: Chapter 3) and Dolly De Leon ("Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Triangle of Sadness”).

Hailing from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (“Sugar,” “Hunters”), and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers,” “Mythic Quest,” “The Righteous Gemstones”). The series is also developed by and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

Photo Credit: Apple