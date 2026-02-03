Arena Stage Partners With Thrive DC And Georgetown Ministry Center On 75 ACTS FOR 75 YEARS

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, in partnership with Thrive DC Executive Director Shane Mulhern and Georgetown Ministry Center Executive Director Claire Wilson, has announced 75 Acts for 75 Years, a community service initiative in recognition of Arena Stage's 75th Anniversary Season. The three organizations will kick off this partnership with the run of Chez Joey at Arena's home at the Mead Center for American Theater in Southwest DC.



The partnership will include a resource drive in support of those served by Thrive DC and Georgetown Ministry Center. The 20,000 audience members expected to attend Chez Joey over its six-week run will be encouraged to bring supplies in demand by community members—including high-calorie, pre-packaged food items and travel-size hygiene products—to their performance to donate. Following Chez Joey's run, staff and volunteers from Arena Stage, Thrive DC, and Georgetown Ministry Center will gather at the Mead Center on March 16 to package all collected items for immediate distribution. Audiences are also encouraged to visit arenastage.org/75acts for instructions on how to donate resources directly to Thrive DC or Georgetown Ministry Center.



On Wednesday, February 11, Arena will host the constituents of Thrive DC and Georgetown Ministry Center for a pre-show dinner, generously donated by Ridgewells Catering. Following, guests will attend a performance of Chez Joey, now in its world-premiere production in Arena's Kreeger Theater.



“For 75 years, Arena Stage has been a cornerstone of Washington, DC's cultural life, creating space for storytelling that reflects the full humanity of our city,” says Thrive DC Executive Director Shane Mulhern. “What makes this milestone especially meaningful is Arena Stage's decision to mark its anniversary not only by celebrating artistic excellence, but by lifting up the needs of DC's most vulnerable neighbors. That choice speaks to the power of the arts to connect community, inspire empathy, and advance a more just and inclusive city. We are deeply grateful for Arena Stage's leadership and partnership, and for their continued commitment to ensuring that the arts remain a force for dignity, access, and opportunity for all.”



“This partnership with Arena Stage comes at a moment when community truly matters,” says Claire Wilson, Executive Director of Georgetown Ministry Center. “For many of our neighbors, this past year, and especially this winter, has been incredibly hard. Being able to offer not only essential services, but also meaningful opportunities to gather and experience the arts affirms that our most overlooked neighbors deserve joy, creativity, and connection. We are deeply thankful to Arena Stage for recognizing the importance of holding space for everyone in our city, and for helping ensure that access to culture and community is part of how we care for one another.”



As part of 75 Acts for 75 Years, Arena Stage will be organizing their staff, board, audiences, neighbors, students, and artists to give back to the community that has supported the theater for three quarters of a century. Throughout the remainder of Arena's 75th Anniversary Season, these ambassadors will come together to complete 75 acts of service across the DMV. If your organization is in need of volunteers, or if you'd like to engage in a volunteer act of your own in recognition of Arena's 75th Anniversary, please sign up at arenastage.org/75acts.



“Arena Stage was founded on the belief that art and community are inseparable,” said Hana S. Sharif. “Theater has always been a powerful force for connection, empathy, and collective care. 75 Acts for 75 Years is an invitation to turn that care into action. We are proud to stand alongside Thrive DC and Georgetown Ministry Center to meet urgent needs and affirm the dignity and humanity of our neighbors.”



For additional information about 75 Acts for 75 Years, please visit arenastage.org/75acts.



Thrive DC began in 1979 as the Dinner Program for Homeless Women (DPHW), a grassroots response to the first major wave of homelessness on the streets of downtown Washington, DC. Thrive DC changed and grew over the years to meet the needs of our clients, and in 2008 we moved from downtown DC to the Columbia Heights neighborhood. With the big move, we also changed our name from DPHW to Thrive DC in order to better reflect our growing mission. Thrive DC, in partnership with other non-profits and government agencies, strives to provide more comprehensive services to a historically underserved population experiencing food insecurity, housing instability, and poverty, with the mission to end homelessness in the District.