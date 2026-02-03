THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to End After Seven Seasons

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to conclude after seven seasons, as confirmed on Monday, with Clarkson citing personal reasons for ending the program. Production on season seven will continue as planned with Clarkson hosting. Season seven episodes will air through Fall 2026.

The move comes following the August 2025 death of her ex-husband and father of her children, as well as her former manager, Brandon Blackstock.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson said. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’"

She continued: "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on “The Voice” from time to time ... you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Since its debut in 2019, THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW consistently held a top spot in daytime television. With Clarkson as host, the show featured both celebrities and "everyday heroes" with inspiring stories, conversation, and music, including the recurring Kellyoke segment, where Clarkson and her band would perform reimagined covers of songs.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four consecutive wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four consecutive wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host. The show also earned major wins from the People’s Choice Awards, Gracie Awards, Webby Awards and the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and numerous nominations from Critics’ Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards.

“Songs & Stories” episodes on the show have featured a lineup of artists that includes Alanis Morissette, Babyface, Miranda Lambert and P!NK, each bringing candid conversations and musical moments to THE TALK show. Since moving to New York in 2023, the show has also featured Broadway shows and cast members, including Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Robyn Hurder, and more.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced by Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. It airs in over 200 markets across the country. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner.

Photo Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal