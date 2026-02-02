Video: YOUR FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS Season 2 Trailer; Apple Series Renewed for Third Season

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ahead of the season two debut of Your Friends & Neighbors, Apple TV has renewed the drama series for a third season and shared a new teaser trailer offering a first look at the upcoming second season.

Starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, and hailing from creator Jonathan Tropper, Your Friends & Neighbors season two will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Friday, April 3, 2026, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 5.

In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. The second season welcomes Emmy Award-nominee James Marsden, who moves into THE NEIGHBORHOOD alongside returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Tony Award-winner Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Your Friends & Neighbors is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer through Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes. The first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Photo Credit: Apple