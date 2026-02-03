Video: See Leslie Odom, Jr. in Star-Studded Teaser for IMPERFECT WOMEN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. is just one of the stage alums in the first teaser trailer for Apple TV's Imperfect Women. Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, the psychological thriller series features a starry cast that also includes Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Corey Stoll.

Imperfect Women examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, shown in the trailer as Moss, Washington, and Kate Mara. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem. The thriller explores themes of guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and life-altering compromises.

Created for television by Annie Weisman, the eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29. Moss and Washington also executive produce the series, which is showrun by Weisman.

The ensemble cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel.

The limited series is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. It is executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four and five.