Jane Clark's WITCHY WAYS Now Streaming on Tubi After Amazon Prime Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The queer supernatural romance Witchy Ways, by award-winning filmmaker Jane Clark (Crazy Bitches, Elena Undone), is now streaming on Tubi following its release earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by Jane Clark and distributed by Wolfe Video, Witchy Ways features a predominantly female ensemble both on screen and behind the camera. It stars Diora Baird (Cobra Kai, Wedding Crashers), Marem Hassler(Bone Tomahawk), and trailblazing actress Candis Cayne (Dirty Sexy Money, The Magicians).

Witchy Ways follows Eve (Baird), a high-powered brand manager who retreats to her late mother's secluded cottage only to uncover a hidden legacy of magic, and an unexpected romance with Danni (Hassler), a witch from a long line of witches. What begins as skepticism evolves into love, as the film uses witchcraft as a metaphor for identity, community, and the courage to live authentically.

The film marks Clark's third feature as writer/director and fourth as producer, further cementing her reputation as a visionary independent filmmaker. Her career includes award-winning features with actors such as Lukas Haas, David Arquette, Tom Sizemore, Candis Cayne, Necar Zadegan, and Wilson Cruz. Behind the camera, Clark collaborates with Emmy-winning sound designer Andy D'Addario, Emmy-winning DP Per Larsson, and music legends Curt Smith (co-founder of Tears for Fears) and Charlton Pettus.

Clark's innovative approach to storytelling extends into VR, including the horror short Don't Come Over (co-written with American Psycho's Guinevere Turner) and her digital series, the Crazy Bitches Digital franchise.

"Witchy Ways is about embracing authenticity," says Clark. "It's a story that celebrates self-love, queer romance, and the magic of being true to yourself. I'm thrilled to share it with audiences on Amazon Prime and Tubi."

Streaming on Tubi: https://tubitv.com/movies/100051886/witchy-ways

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5QykzIxdYM