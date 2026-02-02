Sarasota Opera To Present THE MERRY WIDOW In 2026 Winter Festival

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Opera will present Franz Lehár’s THE MERRY WIDOW as part of its 2026 Winter Festival, opening on Saturday, February 21, following the festival’s opening production of LA BOHÈME on February 14. The operetta will be performed nine times through March 27, with performances sung in English and English titles displayed above the stage.

Based on Henri Meilhac’s comedy The Embassy Attaché, The Merry Widow is set in Paris in 1905 and centers on the wealthy widow Hanna Glawari, whose fortune attracts numerous suitors seeking to keep her wealth within their homeland. Complications arise when Count Danilo, Hanna’s former lover, reenters her life. The score includes well-known selections such as the “Vilja Song,” “The Merry Widow Waltz,” and “You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s.”

The cast features Raquel González as Hanna Glawari, Jake Stamatis as Count Danilo, Sara Kennedy as Valencienne, and Patrick Bessenbacher as Camille. The production is conducted by Anthony Barrese and directed by Katherine M. Carter. The creative team includes scenic designer Steven C. Kemp, Costume Designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan, lighting designer Ken Yunker, and hair and makeup designer Sue Schaefer.

Originally premiering in Vienna in 1905, The Merry Widow became one of the most successful operettas of the early 20th century, achieving hundreds of performances before touring internationally. English-language productions followed in London and on Broadway in 1907, and the work has since remained one of the most frequently performed operettas worldwide. The operetta has also inspired multiple film adaptations throughout the 20th century.

Sarasota Opera has created supplementary digital content for the production, including a curated playlist and an episode of the company’s Behind the Blue Curtain podcast featuring members of the creative team and cast. Additional production details, performance dates, and program information are available through the Sarasota Opera website.

Tickets are available through the Sarasota Opera Box Office by phone at 941-328-1300, in person at 61 North Pineapple Avenue in Sarasota, or online.