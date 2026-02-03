Video: Watch the Monstrous New Trailer for MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. With a fitting soundtrack to Willie Nelson's "I've Just Destroyed the World," the trailer promises a brand-new season of monster action, including appearances from Kong, Godzilla, and the new Titan X.

Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm, the 10-episode second season of the series will premiere globally on Friday, February 27, 2026, with the first episode, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

Season one of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Colonel Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch and the world hanging in the balance. The saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe, all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, monstrous Titan X stands at the center of the mystery, an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure. New season two guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper, and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as showrunner on season two. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

In addition to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Apple TV recently announced plans for multiple series set within the Monsterverse featuring both new and fan-favorite Titans. The first spin-off is a new untitled Young Lee Shaw prequel with Wyatt Russell reprising his role as Colonel Lee Shaw, as well as executive producing, and showrun and executive produced by Emmy Award-nominee Joby Harold.

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality where the monsters of our myths and legends are real.