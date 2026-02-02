Review: TWELFTH NIGHT gives a taste of La Dolce Vita at Maynardville

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you're like many people who have difficulty telling Shakespeare's comedies apart, just remember that TWELFTH NIGHT is the one with the yellow stockings. It's also the one that's on at Maynardville for their 2026 season. The play is directed by Steven Stead and is running until Saturday 7 March.

TWELFTH NIGHT is always a good laugh. You have a woman dressed as a man who is in love with the man she serves, but is sent to woo the lady that the man loves and then that lady falls for the servant, who is really a woman. Confused? So are all the characters! And that makes it very funny. The only part I don't particularly like is the prank played on the character Malvolio. That just feels like bullying to me, even if the character is quite unpleasant. But personal feelings aside, this production at Maynardville is good fun.

Stead chose to set the play in 1960s Italy, inspired by the likes of Fellini, Sophia Loren and Gina Lollobrigida. The characters move around the Greg King's stunning set in gorgeous costumes that were designed by Maritha Visagie. The entire look and feel of the piece is rich and opulent. I particularly loved the styling of the character Feste - it just worked so well. And the moment where Olivia calls for her mourning veil made me laugh too - very clever choice there.

Special mention has to go to David Viviers for his portrayal of Feste. This had such depth to it, which is something I've not really seen before in this character. I loved the balance of comedy and humanity. Other favourites of mine were Jenny Stead as Olivia and Natasha Sutherland as Maria.

I also want to talk about the trimming of the script. For modern audiences, Shakespeare's plays are too long and definitely in need of trimming. The text adaptation for TWELFTH NIGHT, done by Steven Stead, was excellent. The play felt tight, never dipped or dragged and there was breathing room for the laughs and the poignant moments. The space given to the music of the piece was also wonderful.

TWELFTH NIGHT is certainly another hit for the Maynardville Open-Air Festival and a good laugh that you really should go and enjoy. It runs until Saturday 7 March and tickets are available on Quicket.

