Chip Deffaa's New Album IRVING BERLIN LOVE SONGS Starring Betty Buckley & More is Out Now

ASCAP Award-winning writer/producer Chip Deffaa's new CD, "Irving Berlin: Love Songs and Such"--starring such Broadway and cabaret notables as Betty Buckley, Anita Gillette, Karen Mason, Stephen Bogardus, Jon Peterson, Jeff Harnar, and Steve Ross--is out now. The album--available from Amazon, iTunes, Footlight Records etc. as either a physical CD or a digital download--may be ordered here.

An outgrowth of shows about Berlin that Deffaa has presented at the venerable 13th Street Theater, the album offers more than two dozen Berlin songs--a mix of classics and never-before-recorded rarities--sung by such artists as Seth Sikes, Jerry Dixon, Sarah Rice, Natalie Douglas, Giuseppe Bausilio, Ray DeMattis, Analise Scarpaci, Brian Letendre, Eric Comstock, Bobby Belfry, Matthew Nardozzi, Jack Corbin, Molly Ryan, Michael Townsend Wright, Joan Jaffe, Jed Peterson, Alec Deland, Keith Anderson, Luis Villabon, Dea Julien, Katherine Paulsen, Ryan Muska, Mark Dodici, Will Alvarado, and more, with music direction by Richard Danley. Grammy Award-winner Andy Stein is featured on violin.

Widely considered the foremost living authority on Berlin's music, Deffaa has written six published shows about Berlin, and 15 of the 32 albums that he's produced are devoted to Berlin's music. Deffaa has produced more recordings of Berlin's music than anyone else living. With more albums in the pipeline.

"Berlin's the most successful single songwriter in history," Deffaa notes. "In each of the Berlin albums, we try to have just the right singer for each song. I'm honored to be able to include such masters of their craft as Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley, Karen Mason, Stephen Bogardus, Jeff Harnar, and Anita Gillette--who starred in Berlin's final Broadway musical and gives us a direct link to the master.

"Broadway veteran Ray DeMattis brings a lifetime of experience to his rendition of 'When I Leave the World Behind.' And Jon Peterson dazzles with his tap-dancing as well as his singing. But I'm no less proud of our youngest singers, like Analise Scarpaci (currently appearing on Broadway in "Mrs. Doubtfire") and Matthew Nardozzi (who's won a "Young Entertainers Award" in Hollywood for his work with me), who sing beautifully some never-before-recorded Berlin ballads about young love. And Jack Corbin--who's got as lovely a voice as any young singer out there--is really an artist-to-watch."

The performers on the album range in age from about 18 to 85. "The album includes jazz/cabaret artists--like Eric Comstock and Molly Ryan--I've enjoyed for years. The peerless Steve Ross--whom the New York Times calls 'The Crown Prince of Cabaret'--performs Berlin waltzes, aching with longing, as only he can. Natalie Douglas offers the best version of Berlin's 'Yiddisha Nightingale' I've ever heard. This album has the strongest lineup of any of the 32 albums I've released to date. So many of my favorite artists are here."

Slau Halatyn is the recording engineer for the album. Frank Avellino did graphic design. Steve Garrin, Tyler DuBoys, and Jesse D. Riehl share production credits. The album is dedicated to Betty Buckley.