Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Boston! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Boston: Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 37%



SHREK THE MUSICAL

16%

CABARET

13%

- Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019- Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019

Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 32%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 23%

THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 11%



Best Theatre Staff

SpeakEasy Stage Company 21%

Academy Playhouse 18%

North Shore Music Theatre 15%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Academy Playhouse 40%

Cape Rep Theatre 38%

Eventide Theatre Company 14%



Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 37%

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 35%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 16%



Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 39%

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 33%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 19%



Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 79%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 13%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 8%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 28%

Speakeasy Stage Company 16%

Academy Playhouse 14%



Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Arlington Friends of the Drama 34%

Academy Playhouse 33%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 22%



Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 66%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 27%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 7%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 39%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 15%

John F. Kennedy - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Academy Playhouse - 2015 12%



Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 39%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 28%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 22%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 35%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 24%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Academy Playhouse - 2015 20%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 57%

STUPID F--KING BIRD - Earthstone Theatre Company - 2019 14%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 13%

