Video: See Highlights From CHESS In Concert Featuring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Solea Pfeiffer and Ramin Karimloo
Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash.
See video highlights from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
Go inside the curtain call here as the cast, led by Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky" take their bows below!
The concert celebrated the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and featured a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs.
Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash. Strong's new book is sharp, funny and captures the tension of the era as the iconic score keeps the stakes high from start to finish.
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
December 13, 2022
This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas’s iconic A Child’s Christmas in Wales. Get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive video featuring Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Dan Macke and Ashley Robinson singing 'Take My Hand.'
Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
December 13, 2022
An all new trailer has been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, is currently playing at London’s Park Theatre. Check out the video here!
Video: Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, Solea Pfeiffer And The Cast of CHESS In Concert Take Their Bows!
December 12, 2022
See video from inside The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!
Photos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAY
December 7, 2022
Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker opens tonight in the European debut of WHO’S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo. Check out all new photos and a video trailer here!
Photos & Video: First Look at ALADDIN Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
December 6, 2022
See production photos and show footage from Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which is now open and runs until Saturday 7 January 2023.