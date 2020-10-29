VIDEO: Meet the Cast of NBC's CONNECTING on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Connecting airs Thursdays at 8:30 on NBC.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with NBC's "Connecting" with guests Otmara Marrero, Shakina Nayfack, Keith Powell, Jill Knox and Parvesh Cheena.
"Connecting..." is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times. Martin Gero and Brendan Gall write and executive produce. "Connecting..." is produced by Universal Television.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
