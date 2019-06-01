Upcoming CD Releases for June 2019
Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast
Lost Broadway 1961: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals / Various
Released on Atlantic Records on 6/7/19 Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it ... learn more...
Released on Stage Door Import on 6/7/19
Beetlejuice The Musical The Musical The Musical
Released on TBD on 6/28/19
Kiss Me, Kate
Released on Ghostlight Records on 6/28/19
Oklahoma! 2019 Broadway Cast Recording
Released on Verve Label Group on 6/28/19
The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 - The Musical Original London Cast Recording
Released on Sony Music Classical on 6/28/19
