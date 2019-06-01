Upcoming CD Releases for June 2019

Welcome to BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming release calendar for Broadway and theatre related cast recordings, CDs and digital albums for June, 2019. For a complete schedule of upcoming releases as well as searchable databases of thousands of the top theatre books, cds and videos, click here.

Hadestown: Original Broadway Cast

Released on Atlantic Records on 6/7/19 Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it ... learn more... Lost Broadway 1961: Broadway's Forgotten & Obscure Musicals / Various

Released on Stage Door Import on 6/7/19 Following the critically acclaimed 'Lost West End' album series, Stage Door Records are pleased to present the launch of 'Lost Broadway' a new series of albums that will focus on celebrating Broadway's forgotten and obscure musicals. With each album dedicated to a specific year, the 'Lost Broadway' series launches with 'Lost Broadway 1961', a particularly abundant year in the Broadway calendar for... learn more...

Beetlejuice The Musical The Musical The Musical

Released on TBD on 6/28/19

The ghost-with-the-most is coming to life on stage in this original musical based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for st... learn more...

Kiss Me, Kate

Released on Ghostlight Records on 6/28/19

Ghostlight Records has announced it will record a new cast album of Cole Porter’s musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate, based on the current hit production from the Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO). The show is directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Paul Gemignani and features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, and music and lyrics by ... learn more...

Oklahoma! 2019 Broadway Cast Recording

Released on Verve Label Group on 6/28/19

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before – reimagined for the 21st century. Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish’s production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America. Upending the s... learn more...

The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 - The Musical Original London Cast Recording

Released on Sony Music Classical on 6/28/19

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ is a stage musical based on the young-adult novel of the same name by Sue Townsend. It features book and lyrics by Jake Brunger and music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary.... learn more...

