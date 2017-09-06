Save Up to $60 to on GROUNDHOG DAY's Final Weeks on Broadway

GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

FINAL WEEKS!

Last performance on September 17th.

Karma can be a funny thing. So when a big-city weatherman gets stuck in small-town America, laughter is in the forecast. With his unique look on life, Phil Connors is always ready with a one-liner or clever quip about the all-too cheery people of Punxsutawney. But one extraordinary day is about to show Phil that maybe the joke is really on him. Andy Karl stars in the role that won him the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in the new Broadway musical that Entertainment Weekly calls, "a wonderfully inventive show, with dazzling energy, creativity, wit, and heart."

"SO MUCH FUN IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL."

- The Times of London

WINNER! BEST MUSICAL

2017 Olivier Award

When ordering tickets use code: GHDFAN1

Monday-Thursday Performances

Select Center Orchestra: $99.50 (reg. $159)

Select Orchestra & Mezzanine: $89.50 (reg. $99.50)

Select Mid Mezzanine: $79.50 (reg. 99.50)

Select Rear Mezzanine: $59.00 (reg. $59 - $89.50)

Friday - Sunday

Select Center Orchestra: $109.50 (reg. $169)

Select Orchestra & Mezzanine: $89.50 (reg. $99.50)

Select Rear Mezzanine: $69.00 (reg. $69 - $89.50)

