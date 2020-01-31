Save Up to $30 on Tickets to See A SOLDIER'S PLAY on Broadway from the Roundabout Theatre Company

Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece finally arrives on Broadway in a "blistering and relevant" (The Hollywood Reporter) production from Tony Award® winner Kenny Leon. "David Alan Grier is phenomenal" (NY1) as a Black sergeant whose mysterious murder on a Louisiana Army base triggers an investigation by a fearless captain - Blair Underwood, "electrifying" (Daily News).

As tensions mount, his search for the truth adds up to a "knock-your-socks-off drama" (Variety). A SOLDIER'S PLAY is "highly entertaining, and as powerful as ever," raves the Chicago Tribune. "You don't want it to end."

"A KNOCK-YOUR-SOCKS-OFF DRAMA. Breathe slowly and keep your heartbeat steady if you hope to make it through this one without breaking up into little pieces." -Marilyn Stasio, Variety

"A HIGHLY ENTERTAINING, STRIKINGLY TAUT DRAMA THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO END. A Soldier's Play is powerful as ever after nearly 40 years." - Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune

Discount Offer I Save up to $30

$49 rear mezzanine (reg. $59)

$69 rear and side orchestra and select mezzanine (reg. $79)

$99 select orchestra side (reg. $129)

ASPBWW3 Use code:

Valid through 3/15/20

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit the American Airlines Theatre box office: 227 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

*Regular prices $59-$159. For Tuesday - Thursday performances, discount prices are $49 select obstructed view and mezzanine row G, $69 select mezzanine, rear mezzanine, orchestra rear center, and orchestra rear side, $99 select mezzanine prime, orchestra center, and orchestra side. For Friday - Sunday performances, discount prices are $49 select obstructed view and mezzanine row G, $69 select rear mezzanine, $79 select mezzanine, orchestra rear center, and orchestra rear side, $109 select orchestra center and orchestra side. Discount tickets valid for performances through 3/15/20. Must purchase by 3/15/20. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. All sales are final - no refunds.





Related Articles