By: Jun. 09, 2023

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are almost here! Save 15% on merch from the plays and musicals nominated for the 2023 Tonys, including Kimberly Akimbo, Parade, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and many more!

The American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.  

Shop now!

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan

This unisex 100% blue/white combed ringspun cotton raglan features 3/4 sleeves and the song lyrics, "with a change of perspective nothing's defective."

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point Of View HoodieSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Showw of your love for Kimberly Akimbo with a 100% ringspun cotton that features dolman sleeves, with the quote "I like your point of view" down one of them!

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Life DecalSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

This sticker decal has the perfect daily affirmation and advice from Aunt Debra.

Buy Now»
 

Parade Unisex Shalom TeeSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, "And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say 'Howdy' not 'Shalom.'

Buy Now»

Parade Logo MugSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

This russet colored mug features the Parade logo and Broadway 2023 on the front. It holds 14 oz of your favorite beverage and is top rack dishwasher safe!

Buy Now»

New York, New York Map ToteSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

A tote bag featuring a map of New York City and the New York, New York logo.

Buy Now»

New York, New York Cheering For Me Now Unisex Long SleeveSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

This Unisex Indigo Long Sleeve shirt features the line They're Cheering For Me Now. Sizes run Small through 2X-Large.

Buy Now»
 

New York, New York Three Pin SetSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

 

This pin set features 3 pins on a backer card. One New York, New York logo pin, one dancer pin, and one fortune cookie pin with a Money, Music, Love fortune. Each pin measures 1.25".

Buy Now»

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good HoodieSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Take home a souvenir that's "So Good" with a A Beautiful Noise hoodie featuring the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

 Life Of Pi Navy Tiger ToteSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Show off your love for this play with a navy blue tote featuring a tiger design and the Life of Pi logo on the front.

Buy Now»

Life Of Pi Boat Enamel PinSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Take Life of Pi anywhere with this 1.25" enamel pin featuring Pi and Richard Parker on his boat.

Buy Now»

Life Of Pi Navy Stars HoodieSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Navy blue hoodie featuring the Life of Pi logo and keyart. Unisex sizing runs Small through 2X-Large.

Buy Now»

Life Of Pi Unisex Navy Keyart TeeSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Navy blue tee featuring the logo and keyart of Life of Pi. Unisex sizing. Runs Small through 2X-Large.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Thirsty FlaskSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

This 6oz. stainless steel hip flask features the song title, "What are You Thirsty For?"

Buy Now»

 Some Like It Hot Thirsty MugThirty Mug

This two-tone 14oz ceramic mug features the show's logo and song title, "What Are You Thirsty For?" Microwave safe. Hand-wash recommended.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Logo Enamel PinSome Like It Hot Logo Enamel

"Some like it hot and that ain't bad!" Take your new favorite musical wherever you go with this enamel pin featuring the show's logo.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Thirsty Long SleeveThirsty Long Sleeve

100% cotton unisex crewneck long-sleeve tee featuring the song title, "What Are You Thirsty For?"

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

Some Like It Hot Unisex Logo Tee

This royal blue crewneck tee is made of 100% ringspun combed cotton and features the show's logo.

Buy Now»

Topdog Underdog Logo ToteSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

Show off your love for SLP'S Topdog Underdog with a tote that features the show's logo and a quote on the reverse. 100% cotton with 9 inch handle drop.

Buy Now»

Topdog Underdog Pin SetSave 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!

With this set of 3 individual enamel pins you get: The Show's logo, playing cards, and Team SLP, honoring the iconic author. Pins are made from a metal alloy and use butterfly backs.

Buy Now»

Doll's House Logo MugDoll's House Logo Mug

Take home this grey ceramic mug featuring the logo to A Doll's House on the front, holding 14 oz of your favorite beverage.

Buy Now»

Doll's House Unisex Human TeeDoll's House Unisex Human Tee

Take home this grey unisex tee featuring Nora's quote, "I'm A Human Being" on the front with A Doll's House logo on the back. Available in sizes XS - 2XL.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!



