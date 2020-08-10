MeaningfulMonday - Meet Emily with StudentsCare!

It's #MeaningfulMonday! Learn about StudentsCare and what they do!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!

Meet Emily, a student from Michigan State University helping out an organization called StudentsCare.

Want your work to be recognized? Want to shout out the charity/foundation you're proud of? Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!

What does StudentsCare do?

StudentsCare intends to brighten the hospital experience for children and their families by matching pediatric patients with college student volunteers who provide fun, friendship, and support throughout hospital stays. They also aim to promote compassionate care in medicine and improve bedside manner, by fostering meaningful relationships between undergraduate healthcare students and hospitalized children.

How did you get involved?

I started volunteering with StudentsCare as a Junior in college by joining the Hospital Buddy Program at our local hospital.

What inspired you to join this opportunity?

I had friends in college who were involved with StudentsCare and said that volunteering with this population of children were some of the best moments during their undergraduate career. Although most of the people I knew at my chapter were pursuing careers in the medical field, I thought this opportunity would prepare me for the field of social work. I met so many different people through volunteering with StudentsCare from many majors and loved knowing that I would get to see my hospital buddy's smile throughout the hardships they faced.

Share a fond memory from working with StudentsCare!

I always loved delivering comfort kits to our new patient families. StudentsCare comfort kits allowed families to experience a form of normalcy. These kits included items such as quality toiletries for parents to use during their stay, gift cards, age-appropriate activities for children, and StudentsCare apparel. I adored seeing the look on both patient's and parent's faces when they received these gifts and knew that they were not alone during their hospital stay.





How long are you working with StudentsCare? What are your plans for working with them in the future?

I have volunteered with StudentsCare for 2 years and have recently accepted a position working on their national team! I'm very excited to allow children to have a more comfortable hospital stay by working alongside our national staff.

What does giving back mean to you?

Giving back has been the most impactful part of both my undergraduate career and post-grad life. My fondest memories have come from volunteering with local and national nonprofit organizations and seeing the impact college students can make. The drive and passion that student leaders possess impresses me every single day.

What does performing arts mean to you?

Performing arts provide a creative and helpful outlet to people that need it the most. Many people facing hardships find comfort in expressing themselves through the arts as a release.

How has the program adapted to the current global health crisis?

StudentsCare has expanded our programs due to volunteer standards changing because of COVID-19. The population we serve are immunocompromised and their safety is of the utmost importance to our organization. While some of our hospital buddies have help virtual visits with their pediatric hospital buddies, we have expanded our programs to serve senior citizens.

Are you a high school or college student involved in arts-related charity work? Want our readers to learn more about the foundation/charity you're doing work with? Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!

Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You