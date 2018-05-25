Jobs at the Signature Theatre, Hartford Stage, DreamWorks, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds 5/25

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/24/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Camp Broadway Musical Theatre Camp Ages 10-17

Camp Broadway LLC is the recipient of the 2016 Special Drama Desk Award "for introducing young people to the magic of theater and for playing a crucial role in creating tomorrow's audiences for over 20 years." Proclaimed "The Camp of Dreams," Camp Broadway® Mainstage is designed for theater-loving kids, ages 10-17, to develop their confidence, character and presentation skills through ensemble performance. Campers will also attend a matinee production of 'Once on This Island' and enjoy an... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: The Next Step Musical Theatre Intensive

Seeking participants for The Next Step, which offers a specialized musical theater intensive of musical theater classes taught by Broadway professionals, for aspiring teen performers, ages 14-17, who have had some previous on-stage experience. The Next Step weaves traditional musical theater training into an immersive theatrical environment designed to give participants the opportunity to understand what it's really like to be a Broadway 'gypsy.' Inspired by the landmark musical 'A Chorus Li... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Stage Manager

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown, CO is searching for a Production Stage Manager for our upcoming 2018-2019 season. Start date is July 1, 2018. We are looking for someone who has strong organizational and spatial skills and has experience running a production from backstage with minimal crew. Job duties include supervising actors, musicians, and crew, troubleshooting, creating backstage traffic patterns, helping with scene and costume changes, assisting during auditions and rehea... (more)

Fitness: Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training Cousre in Rishikesh India

Vinyasa Yoga in Rishikesh By Shiva Tattva Yoga School India with Yoga Alliance USA Certified offering 100, 200, 300, 500-hour Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training courses in Rishikesh India, Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh has been quite popular not only in India but also in other parts across the continents. India being the origin point of all Yoga forms is the preferred destination for yoga teachers for a competent training and further alignments. Rishikesh in Uttrakhand ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Draper

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Draper position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • 5 + years professional experience. • Positive attitude. • Exemplary organizational capabilities, strong critical/creative problem solving. • Supervisory experience, good communication and interpersonal abilities; team oriented. • Expertise in dressmaking and men's tailoring- covering period and c... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Staff Sticher

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced individual for Staff Stitcher position. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Experience in constructing full builds: tailoring, dressmaking, and alterations- period and contemporary • Proficiency in hand sewing and the use of industrial and domestic sewing machines, sergers, industrial irons and other pertinent tools • Positive attitude, strong interpersonal and organizational s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

The nationally recognized Hartford Stage (LORT B) in Hartford, CT. seeks experienced and creative individual for Costume Crafts Artisan for the upcoming 2018-19 Season. Preferred candidates will possess the following qualifications: • Expertise in fabric modification- painting, dying and distressing. • Expertise in Millinery. • Proficiency in Leatherwork. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of masks. • Proficiency in fabrication and alteration of armor. • Proficiency in fabri... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager - Trolls The Experience

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Internships: Summer 2018 Internships

Signature Theatre Internship Program The goals of our program are to provide our interns with valuable insight into various career paths, facilitate opportunities to make professional contacts, and equip our interns with marketable skills for future academic programs and employment opportunities in theatre and not-for-profit management. Our comprehensive program provides hands-on experience in theatre administration and production, through Signature Seminars, Signature Mentorship, and the In-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ticket Services Representative

Signature Theatre Ticket Services Representative Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking part-time Ticket Services Representatives. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature opened the Pershing Square Signature Cent... (more)

Temp Jobs: Teaching Artists

CALL TO TEACHING ARTISTS: Virginia Stage Company seeks dynamic professional artists of all theatrical disciplines to join a vibrant roster of collaborative teaching artists - Summer 2018 and School Year 2018-2019 positions available! Summary: Virginia Stage Company Teaching Artists are placed in short and long term residencies across the 7 cities to teach their craft and assist students in increasing academic and life skills. Actors, designers, writers, technicians, technical directors, pr... (more)

Internships: Marketing & Press Internship

Marketing & Press Internship Theatre for a New Audience's Marketing Department is responsible for all sales, marketing, and audience development initiatives for the company, as well as working with our Press Representative to publicize the theatre and productions. The Marketing and Press Intern will work closely with the Director of Marketing & Communications and the Marketing Manager. Materials required: Application form, professional resume, cover letter, and two references. Responsib... (more)

Internships: Internship Program

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Internship Program provides a unique learning opportunity for individuals interested in careers in performing arts administration and related fields. While internships are offered throughout the year, the majority of internships are available during the summer. Interns are placed in one of the many dynamic departments of the world's leading performing arts center in the midst of its busy season of summer festivals. The Program offers invaluable hand... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Eagle Theatre is hiring a part-time Assistant Front of House Manager. A unique and rewarding paid opportunity for a college student, recent graduate, or anyone looking to supplement their income. Candidate must be enthusiastic and comprehend the importance of high quality customer care. Assistant Front of House Manager: - Wednesday through Saturday evenings, Sunday matinees, 2 Saturday matinees, for 5 week runs. - No daytimes during the week. - Typically 4 weeks off before the next run. -... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Palm Beach Dramaworks, a professional theater in West Palm Beach, Florida, is seeking a full time Technical Director. This position supervises a full time ATD and two full time carpenters. The TD also will be on the shop floor as productions require. Candidate must have an eye for detail, fit and finish, and the sculptural nature of scenery. Must be versed in wood and metal construction, plastics, rigging, motors and controls, etc. Experience at the professional level is preferred, but early... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Carpenter

Palm Beach Dramaworks, a professional theater in West Palm Beach, Florida, is seeking a full time Carpenter. Candidate must have an eye for detail and fit and finish. Evidence of quality work is necessary. Must be versed in wood and metal construction, and basic rigging. Secondary skills in any technical or creative area would be beneficial to candidacy. The job includes all load ins and strikes, and other typical duties. Experience at the professional level is preferred, but early career in... (more)

Voice-Over / Speech / Dialect Coaching Coaching: Exploring a Possible Career in Voiceovers

If you've ever wondered if Voiceovers are for you, then this 3-hour workshop will give you the answer. You'll be introduced to the various genres in the VO industry, read actual scripts and practice various styles. You'll get ample time in the booth and also learn about the business aspects and realities of this rewarding career. On select Saturdays from 11am-2pm EST. For more info: Linda@Voiceover.Guru or call 516-752-2787 x218... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications & Marketing Specialist

Job: Communications & Marketing Specialist Pay: $26.39 to $38.22/hour Posted: 05/08/2018 Job Status: Full Time Job Reference #: 2073041 City of Aurora, Colorado It is an exciting time to work for the City of Aurora, we're growing and looking for dedicated and collaborative individuals to join our team of talented and valued employees. Excellent organizations have a set of principles, or core values, that are used to implement their mission and vision. Those values represent the touchston... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

The Avenel Arts Center, a new not-for-profit performance space opening in December 2018 in Avenel, NJ is seeking a detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Production Manager. The Production Manager will be an integral part of the Full-time staff. Status: Full-time, year-round position Start Date: September 4, 2018 Responsibilities Include: Realizing the vision of the theatre as seen by the Executive & Artistic Director and the vision of each individual production; Coor... (more)

Full Time Jobs: District Production Manager

Full Time Jobs: Cardinal Stage Company and Bloomington Playwrights Project seek to hire a joint Technical Director for the 2018-2019 Season.

Cardinal Stage Company and Bloomington Playwrights Project seek to hire a joint Technical Director for the 2018-2019 Season. The role of the Technical Director is to serve as a liaison between the scenic designer, the artistic staff, the scene shop and to make sure the technical equipment in the theater is functional, maintained and safe. They are responsible for the supervision and coordination of the scene shop and all aspects of scenic engineering, budgeting, drafting, construction, load-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Technical Director

Orlando Shakespeare Theater is searching for an Assistant Technical Director. The Candidate is responsible for providing assistance to the Technical Director on a daily basis in the implementation of the scenic designs for all productions at the theater and supervision of the scene shop. Requires a minimum of a BA in Technical Theatre or equivalent experience and 2+ years as an Assistant Technical Director at the regional theater level or 4+ years experience as a Master Carpenter at the r... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Assistant

Orlando Shakespeare Theater seeks a Props Artisan for our 2018-2019 Season. Responsibilities include assisting the Props Master in running the prop shop, the ability to work on projects both independently and with others; collaborate with directors, designers, stage managers; research, create, and build hand props and set dressing and the ability to drive a van. Essential computer skills include Photoshop and MS Office Suite. CAD, metal working and welding experience a plus. Minimum of 2 y... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Signature Theatre Bookstore Attendant

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, seeks a Bookstore Attendant for the Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. This part-time position is an integral part of the culture of the Center available to the company's subscribers and general audiences. The Bookstore Attendant should be friendly and knowledgeable about Signature Theatre programming and history, as well as the Bookstore's books and merchandise. This position requires a motivated self-starte... (more)

