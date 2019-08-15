House Manager, Designer, Director Positions in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 8/15

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/15/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

: Auditions for "The Boys Next Door"

Stageworks Theatre announces auditions for THE BOYS NEXT DOOR by Tom Griffin.Audition datesAugust 27, 6:30-9:00 Fuquay-Varina Arts CenterAugust 28, 6:30-9:00 Holly Springs Cultural CenterAugust 29, 6:30-9:00 Holly Spring Cultural CenterProduction dates: Nov 7-9, Nov 14-16 (7 shows)Audition Requirements: 30-60 second Prepared MonologuesCold Readings from ScriptResume of experience, if applicableCast: 8 men; 3 women Inexperienced actors are welcome!Ages of characters are suggested an... (more)

Accompanists: Music Director / Accompanist

AfterWork Theater is a non-profit organization that enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression. No audition required. We are seeking experienced Music Directors / Accompanists to co-lead a variety of programs including fully-staged musicals, musical revues, weekly classes and more. All of our programs meet on nights and weekends in NYC. In the past 7 years, we have proudly ... (more)

Internships: Arts Administration Internship

Pentacle is seeking part-time interns for our Fall 2019 session of our Internship Program. The session will run September 30 - November 22.The Internship Program matches interns with performing artists and artist service organizations, providing an unparalleled opportunity for both hands-on work experience and personalized professional development. Previous companies have included Dance/NYC, Hi-ARTS, Davalois Fearon Dance, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, Emily Schoen, and many more!Participants wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Staff

Theatre Aspen is a professional theatre in Colorado that currently presents 3 mainstage productions each season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students ages 5-18, and we are rapidly expanding our programming imprint. We are accepting materials for development staff to work on a range of initiatives to support our efforts to raise $2M+ annually and begin preparations for a capital campaign.Theatre Aspen seeks motivated and dedicated in... (more)

: Artistic Administration Internships

Goodman Theatre?s internship program offers a rich and challenging experience for qualified college students, graduates, and young professionals who are actively pursuing careers in professional theater. Artistic Administration Internships are offered in following departments: casting, development (fundraising), education and community engagement, literary management and dramaturgy, and marketing/pr/publicity.Spring Internships run from January 10th to June 5th, 2020. Goodman interns are entrus... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Grant Writer

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival / Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Inc. seeks an experienced, dynamic, and highly motivated part-time Grant Writer. The Grant Writer will be responsible for researching, writing, and coordinating our grant application process.About FLMTF/MGR:Headquartered in Auburn, NY, what was founded as a modest children's theatre in 1958 has now become a multi-faceted, nationally recognized $5M operation. The organization is comprised of two key divisions: the Finger Lakes ... (more)

Internships: Internship on R&M

We are now accepting applications for fall/winter 2019 internships. If interested, we will contact you for an interview. R&M Management/54 below hosts an internship program available to college students and graduates. Interns receive a total immersion in theatrical production and management. Internships are available by semester, summer, or year round. Internships can be applied towards school credit, if your college or university has such a program. http:/... (more)

Internships: Fall Arts Administration Internship

We are seeking a talented arts administration intern to support our small team in running a rapidly growing nonprofit LGBTQ theater company. Being in our second year, our internship program offers tremendous opportunities for interns to take on leadership roles and have their hands in every aspect of the theater's business. Dates: September 15th- December 15th?Part-time (20 hours per week/ occasional nights & weekends)Remote working opportunities and flexible schedule Job Description: The Arts A... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Facilities Manager

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), a leading service and advocacy organization for New York City?s more than 400 nonprofit theatres, seeks a seeks a part-time Facilities Manager to supplement the supervision of its rehearsal studios. We believe that our core values of Opportunity, Innovation, Community, Empowerment, Justice and Equity are enhanced when we create a workplace as well as a community that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. About A.R.T./New YorkA.R.T./N... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Marketing Fellow

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a Marketing Fellow to assist with the creation and management of its social media platforms as well as special event and production-specific marketing needs. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing four annual productions, the organization's New Group/New Works play and musicaldevelopment program champio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Accessibility, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Fellowship

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking an Accessibility, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (AIDE) Fellow. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing four annual productions, the organization?s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates a variety... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Fellow

The New Group, one of New York?s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking an Artistic Fellow. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporarytheater. In addition to producing four annual productions, the organization?s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates avariety of theater education programs that provide opp... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Head Electrician

POSITION TITLE: Head ElectricianDEPARTMENT: ProductionREPORTS TO: Director of ProductionAt Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, we bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage and changes lives through the experience of dance. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is home to the premier contemporary dance company in the United States, the largest dance facility in Chicago, and serves the community through youth, education and community engagement programs, and adaptive dance programs that serve ... (more)

: Stage Manager Needed For August 11th - August 25th

Seeking a Stage Manager for 2 weeks of work from August 11 - August 25, 2019 for a play called "Running: A New Play" featured in the 2019 New York Theaterfest Summerfest at the Hudson Guild Theater. This will entail 6-7 Rehearsals, a Tech before the first performance and Three Performances total. Please note that this is coordination for onstage and backstage only - there is a separate technician running the light/sound booth. A stipend will be paid. If interested, please email: sean@seanwchand... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

The Director of Development provides leadership in all aspects of fundraising including prospect research, grants, a diverse portfolio of fundraising and capital campaigns, donor communications and stewardship. This position works closely with the Executive Artistic Director (EAD), Managing Director and the Board of Directors to promote the organization?s mission and to expand philanthropic support. Responsible for working with EAD to set financial goals for annual development activities. Leads ... (more)

: Vegas Gone Country

Sound and Lighting Technicians and stage hand. Las Vegas Strip ongoing show. Part Time 5-7pm Sun through Thursday. Pay Commensurate with Skills. Experienced, Honest and dependable theater experienced. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Program Coordinator

The National Theater Institute Program Coordinator is a key member of the National Theater Institute administration. The Program Coordinator supports and collaborates with the Artistic Director administrating all programs and works in collaboration with the Schedule & Production Manager, Director of College Relations, NMTI Artistic Associate and NTI Apprentices on the day-to-day logistics of NTI.Attributes:Interested in undergraduate and postgraduate theater education and facilitating a strong, ... (more)

Internships: Assistant Artistic Director

About THE POSSIBILITY PROJECT The Possibility Project operates year-long, youth-led programs that bring together diverse groups of teenagers from the five boroughs of New York City. Participants engage in an intense creative process through which they write an original musical based on stories of their lives and their ideas for a more just and peaceful world. They also create and execute Community Action Projects around the city that raises awareness about issues that are important to them. Usi... (more)

Internships: Marketing Intern

We are now accepting applications for fall/winter 2019 internships. If interested, we will contact you for an interview.FGTM/BFV Management/54 below hosts an internship program available to college students and graduates. Interns receive a total immersion in theatrical production and management. Internships are available by semester, summer, or year round. Internships can be applied towards school credit, if your college or university has such a program. .Available internship periods are as foll... (more)

: Production Manager

PRODUCTION MANAGERSignature Theatre, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Production Manager to help us on a project basis beginning immediately. The Production Manager will be assigned a specific production in our season and report to our Director of Production. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, pr... (more)

Photographers: Headshots in New Jersey

We only do headshots and are the premier headshot photographer in Central New Jersey. We specialize in working with actors and performers in need of professional headshots to build comp cards or submit to casting directors and agencies.Read more, check out pricing and schedule completely online, or set up a free phone consult to discuss your particular needs and expectations.https://www.pfiphoto.com/headshots... (more)

: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR ? Signature Theatre Signature Theatre, one of New York?s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team and report to the Director of Production and Facilities. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbre... (more)

: CreateHer

Applications are now open for SheNYC's educational program, CreateHER! This free program is for high school girls interested in writing or producing for theatre. CreateHER is an 8-week seminar for girl-identifying high school students interested in Playwriting or Producing. Students will have the opportunity to learn from some of the leading women in the theatre industry while writing and producing a short play of their own. The application can be found here: https://forms.gle/NhRPYk1ktiBNVmAUA... (more)

Part Time Jobs: LOCATION FLEXIBLE OPPORTUNITY - NNPN Development Manager

National New Play Network is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. We envision a robust, equitable, and inclusive new play ecology that reflects a broad range of aesthetics. Position OverviewPart-time, permanent: Officing remotely and via video conference, flexible schedule. Some travel required (two to four times domestically annually), and occasional participation in or attendance at special eventsWage: ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Seasonal Under the Radar Festival Marketing Associate

Full time temporary hourly, non-exempt position, from mid/late September through January 31The Public Theater is seeking an Under the Radar (UTR) Associate to work closely with the UTR Marketing team. Over the last 16 years, The Public?s UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 210 companies from 41 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backg... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You