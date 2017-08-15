Hottest Articles on BWW 8/8/2017 - 8/15/2017

18) Breaking: Bruce Springsteen to Make His Broadway Debut this Fall in SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY at Walter Kerr Theatre

by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017 Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th. (more...)