Hottest Articles on BWW 8/8/2017 - 8/15/2017
1)
Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Barbara Cook has passed away at 89. This is an enormous loss for Broadway, the golden age of television and the music world. According to her son, Adam LeGrant, the cause was respiratory failure.
2)
Breaking: Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington & Alex Newell Join ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
Today, producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced that Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell ('Glee'), Merle Dandridge('Greenleaf'), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Cats) will join the cast of the new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall.
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/11 - CHICAGO, KILL LOCAL, 42ND STREET, and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - August 11, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Chicago, Kill Local, 42nd Street, and More!
4)
Westboro Baptist Church Makes Plans to Protest Idina Menzel at Kansas City Concert
by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017
In Fall 2015, the Westboro Baptist Church took aim at Kristin Chenoweth at a Kansas concert, preaching: 'God gave you a blessed life, but you strayed for sin and vice!' Now the WBC is targeting her Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel.
5)
Breaking: THE GREAT COMET Announces September Broadway Closing; Final Performers for Role of 'Pierre'
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
This just in - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will play its final performance on Broadway Sunday, September 3rd at the Imperial Theatre.
6)
Nick Cartell, Josh Davis, Melissa Mitchell, Phoenix Best, Joshua Grosso and Jillian Butler to Headline LES MISERABLES on Tour
by BWW News Desk - August 11, 2017
Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, has been announced.
7)
Desi Oakley to Bake Pies on the Road in WAITRESS National Tour; Cast Complete!
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017
Full casting has been announced for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture.
8)
Whats Worse Than Texting During a Show? BOOK OF MORMON Audience Member Wins the Prize
by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017
What's worse than taking photos during a Broadway show? Nothing can top taking a phone call in the middle of an 11 o'clock number or trying to charge your phone on a Broadway set, right? Wrong.
9)
Fox to Air RENT Live in Late 2018; Original Cast Member to Star?
by Caryn Robbins - August 09, 2017
At yesterday's TCA press tour held in Los Angeles, FOX Chairman and CEO Dana Walden revealed that the broadcast will air sometime in late 2018.
10)
FOX Reveals Air Date for Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY; Maya Rudolph to Star
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
FOX's next live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) LIVE on FOX. Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids") will star as the mother of nine-year old "Ralphie Parker."
11)
Tickets for Disney's FROZEN on Broadway On Sale Monday, 8/14
by BWW News Desk - August 11, 2017
Tickets for Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen will go on sale Monday, August 14 at 10:00am EST.
12)
London's CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Headed Stateside This Fall
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017
Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sensation to hit our shores is the Champions Of Magic tour.
13)
What Made Bill Murray Break Into Sobs at GROUNDHOG DAY?
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017
Last night, legendary actor Bill Murray made a trip back to Punxsutawney as he attended Groundhog Day on Broadway for the first time. Murray starred as Phil Connors in the 1993 film which the musical is based on.
14)
Joshua Carter, Kendra Kassebaum, Douglas Lyons and More Set for New Staging of RAGTIME at The 5th Avenue Theatre
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017
The 5th Avenue Theatre is creating a rich and evocative new production of Ragtime, a tale of family, heart and perseverance at the turn of the 20th century that is a timely story about the immigrants who helped make the United States the diverse and thriving nation it is today.
15)
Asian Star of THE LITTLE MERMAID Faces Discrimination on Tour
by BWW News Desk - August 13, 2017
Diana Huey is currently starring in the national tour of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, and according to Gusto, the Asian actress is facing unfair criticism based solely on her race.
16)
FROZEN THE MUSICAL Creative Team Reveals Changes & Challenges of Stage Production
by Caryn Robbins - August 09, 2017
In a new interview with The New York Times, the creative team of Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL discuss the challenges that they face in bringing the hit animated film to live theater.
17)
VIDEO: Billy Eichner Reacts to Patti LuPone Calling Madonna a 'Movie Killer'
by BWW News Desk - August 10, 2017
On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, comedian Billy Eichner tells a caller how he felt when Patti LuPone called Madonna a 'movie killer' when she was a guest on the the Bravo show.
18)
Breaking: Bruce Springsteen to Make His Broadway Debut this Fall in SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY at Walter Kerr Theatre
by BWW News Desk - August 09, 2017
Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th.
19)
BWW Flashback: Remembering the Great Barbara Cook
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
Below, BroadwayWorld remembers the legend with some of her most iconic performances:
20)
Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard and More to Star in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE on Broadway; Full Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2017
Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams have announced the official cast for the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett.