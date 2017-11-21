Hottest Articles on BWW 11/14/2017 - 11/21/2017
|
1)
Stop the World! Broadway's COME FROM AWAY to Be Adapted for the Big Screen!
by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017
The Mark Gordon Company (MGC) today announced that it will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of the widely acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away. (more...)
|
2)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Takes His Final Bow in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by BWW News Desk - November 19, 2017
Ben Platt has been the star of the 2017 season, pouring his heart and tears out every night as troubled yet well-intentioned teenager Evan. Tonight he takes his final bow after a three year journey in the show. Watch below! (more...)
|
3)
Peter Joback to Don the Mask for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th Anniversary on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2017
Producers Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group announced today final principal casting for the 30th Anniversary of the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince. One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the musical will welcome back international stage star and Platinum-selling Swedish recording artist Peter J back to lead the 30th Anniversary. (more...)
|
4)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/17 - MARGARITAVILLE, LES MIS, WAITRESS and More!
by BWW Special - November 17, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature BIG FISH, SISTER ACT, HAND TO GOD and more! (more...)
|
5)
ABC Sets Air Date for Kristen Bell's ENCORE Musical Special; INTO THE WOODS to Be Featured
by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2017
In the show, executive producer Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later. (more...)
|
6)
Photo Exclusive: First Look at LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever in New Donna Summer Musical at La Jolla Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017
Due to popular demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces another week-long extension for its world premiere of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, featuring songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and others; book by Robert Cary, Colman Domingo and Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys); with direction by Des McAnuff;choreography by Sergio Trujillo (Memphis); and musical direction by Ron Melrose. The production will now run through December 24. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
|
7)
Photo Coverage: John Stamos, Rory O'Malley and More at Garry Marshall Theatre Founder's Gala
by Lily Lim - November 15, 2017
The new nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founder's Gala will forever be held on November 13th - Garry's birthday and lucky number. John Stamos hosted the event earlier this week. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the evening below! (more...)
|
8)
Breaking: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Close Up Shop; National Tour Will Launch in Fall 2018
by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017
There are nine remaining weeks to see the new musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The final performance will be on Sunday, January 14, 2018 after playing 27 previews and 305 regular performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). (more...)
|
9)
Hillary Rodham-Clinton Stops by Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by BWW News Desk - November 16, 2017
Hillary Rodham-Clinton dropped in on Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen tonight, and caught some face time with the cast and the show's Tony-winning star, Ben Platt, before he concludes his run the musical next musical. (more...)
|
10)
VIDEO: First Look - Barbra Streisand Performs 'Pure Imagination' from Upcoming Netflix Special
by BWW News Desk - November 17, 2017
Hello Gorgeous! Below, watch the incomparable Barbra Steisand performing 'Pure Imagination,' from Netflix's upcoming special BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC!. The concert premieres globally on Wednesday, November 22nd. (more...)
|
11)
Breaking: Todrick Hall Will Razzle Dazzle 'Em in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Alan Henry - November 16, 2017
Todrick Hall will be returning to Broadway in CHICAGO as Billy Flynn beginning November 30th. Hall most recently appeared on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots. (more...)
|
12)
DVR Alert: Barbra Streisand to Talk Netflix Special & More on ELLEN
by BWW News Desk - November 18, 2017
Not to be missed! Barbra Streisand will be making her first ever appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Tuesday, November 21! The iconic performer will share more details of her upcoming Netflix special BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! (more...)
|
13)
SOCIAL: Goodbye, Goodbye - Stars Bid Ben Platt Happy Trails As He Exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by Julie Musbach - November 19, 2017
The heartbreaking, heartwarming day has arrived. Today Ben Platt exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN, leaving Evan's journey to continue with Noah Galvin on November 21. Friends, colleagues, and celebrities alike have reached out to Ben to wish him well and thank him for his extraordinary work on this phenomenal show. Take a look at the impressive list below. (more...)
|
14)
Tony Award Winner Christopher Ashley Will Direct Big Screen Adaptation of COME FROM AWAY
by BWW News Desk - November 16, 2017
The Mark Gordon Company (MGC) today announced that it will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of the widely acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away. (more...)
|
15)
Breaking: COME FROM AWAY, FALSETTOS and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Join the Ahmanson's 2018-19 Lineup
by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017
Center Theatre Group announced three new productions fresh from Broadway that will join the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical in the 2018-2019 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. Moving musicals 'Come From Away' and the Lincoln Center Theater production of 'Falsettos' join hit comedy 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and the previously announced 'Dear Evan Hansen.' (more...)
|
16)
Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS in Washington, D.C. - What Did the Critics Think?
by Review Roundups - November 20, 2017
Mean Girls runs Tuesday, October 31 thru Sunday, December 3, 2017 at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Mean Girls will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018. Let's see what the critics have to say! (more...)
|
17)
Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Raises Funds for Puerto Rico at the Geffen
by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017
Tony, Grammy, Emmy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/lyricist/playwright/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, in partnership with the Geffen Playhouse and Hispanic Federation UNIDOS, appeared at the Los Angeles theater today to raise funds for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Scroll down for photos! (more...)
|
18)
AUDIO: Listen to the Never-Before-Heard Track 'In the Bedroom Down the Hall' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Out Today!
by BWW News Desk - November 17, 2017
Dear Evan Hansen just released a limited-edition 12' vinyl picture disc and accompanying, never-before-heard track digital track - 'In the Bedroom Down the Hall' - today, November 17. BroadwayWorld has a first listen to the track below! (more...)
|
19)
Industry Interview: Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig's KINKY BOOTS are Made for Running
by Robert Diamond - November 14, 2017
Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig's boots are made for running... on Broadway. (more...)
|
20)
VIDEO: Darren Criss in Official Trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE
by TV News Desk - November 15, 2017
Below, watch the official trailer for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The next installment of FX's award-winning original series premieres January 17th. (more...)