Hottest Articles on BWW 11/14/2017 - 11/21/2017

6) Photo Exclusive: First Look at LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever in New Donna Summer Musical at La Jolla Playhouse

by BWW News Desk - November 15, 2017 Due to popular demand, La Jolla Playhouse announces another week-long extension for its world premiere of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, featuring songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and others; book by Robert Cary, Colman Domingo and Playhouse Director Emeritus Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys); with direction by Des McAnuff;choreography by Sergio Trujillo (Memphis); and musical direction by Ron Melrose. The production will now run through December 24. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast in action below! (more...)