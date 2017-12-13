Give the Gift of BroadwayHD this Holiday Season!

Give the gift of BroadwayHD this season!

Recent and upcoming releases fromt he BroadwayHD catalog include:

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Join Ratty, Badger, Mole and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiraling from Toad's insatiable need for speed!

Featuring eye-poppingly beautiful design, exuberant choreography and a gloriously British score, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS recently brought comedy, heart and thrills to the world-famous LONDON PALLADIUM for a strictly limited summer season and now on BroadwayHD.

HOLIDAY INN

Jim leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

"Heartfelt musical eggnog!" -Rex Reed, NY Observer



"The dancing is spectacular, the singing sublime, the visuals are ingenious!" -Jeremy Gerard, Deadline

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

Pearl Harbor, 1941, where the girls sing "don'cha like Hawaii", the men of G Company sing the blues, and where even on an army base, love and desire are never very far away. When the troubled Private Prewitt (Robert Lonsdale) falls for the kind hearted escort club girl Lorene (Siubhan Harrison), and when his platoon sergeant, Warden (Darius Campbell), embarks on a dangerous affair with his commanding officer's wife, Karen (Rebecca Thornhill), the lives of both men are set on a course they cannot control. As war approaches, the worlds of the four lovers and the soldiers of G Company are dramatically ripped apart.



Sir Tim Rice's epic new musical, From Here To Eternity, is adapted from one of the greatest novels of the twentieth century; a gripping tale of illicit love and army life which translates in to a breath-taking, romantic and excitingly original show.

