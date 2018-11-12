Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49

"Spectacular! A grade-A energizing joy!" - Ben Brantley, The New York Times

After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has returned to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award®-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Younger," "Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award® and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee MOISÉS KAUFMAN (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife).

Hilarious and heart-wrenching, Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

"Torch Song brings laughter & tears simultaneously. It's impossible not to feel electricity in the theater." -Dave Quinn, Entertainment Weekly

"Wow! Torch Song fires on all cylinders!" - Roma Torre, NY1

Save on performances now thru December 21

$79 - $99 Select Orchestra (reg. $135-$159)

$49 - $99 Select Mezzanine (reg $69- $135)

Purchase Tickets HERE !

Offer valid on select seats through 12/21/18. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone and internet orders are subject to standard service fees. A $2.00 theatre facility fee is included in the price of the ticket. Limit 8 tickets per order. Blackout dates may apply. Schedule, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.

