TORCH SONG
Click Here for More Articles on TORCH SONG

Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49

Nov. 12, 2018  

Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49"Spectacular! A grade-A energizing joy!" - Ben Brantley, The New York Times

After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song has returned to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award®-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Younger," "Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award® and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee MOISÉS KAUFMAN (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife).

Hilarious and heart-wrenching, Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

"Torch Song brings laughter & tears simultaneously. It's impossible not to feel electricity in the theater." -Dave Quinn, Entertainment Weekly

"Wow! Torch Song fires on all cylinders!" - Roma Torre, NY1

Save on performances now thru December 21
$79 - $99 Select Orchestra (reg. $135-$159)
$49 - $99 Select Mezzanine (reg $69- $135)

Purchase Tickets HERE!

Offer valid on select seats through 12/21/18. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final; no refunds or exchanges. Telephone and internet orders are subject to standard service fees. A $2.00 theatre facility fee is included in the price of the ticket. Limit 8 tickets per order. Blackout dates may apply. Schedule, times and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Contests - Broadway



  • Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49
  • Save Up to $50 to See Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber in THE PROM on Broadway
  • Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 11/22-11/23
  • Save Up to $70 to See WAITRESS on Broadway this Fall
  • Save on Tickets to See THE PROM on Broadway Starting at Just $49
  • Save $40 on Roundabout Theatre Company's APOLOGIA Starring Stockard Channing

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE