Article Pixel Mar. 1, 2020  
Get $20 Tickets to ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL


Based on Anne Frank's life will feature 12 artists on stage to recreate Anne Frank's life filled with the touching music and lyrics written by Jean Pierre Hadida. At the crossroads of musical theater, opera, and oratorio, the twelve artists onstage will bring to life Ms. Frank's world in capacity. This musical piece is educative, emotional, and showcases the universal legacy of one of the most important Jewish figures of the past century.

Music & Lyrics by Jean-Pierre Hadida

Directed & Produced by David Serero

Actors Temple Theater
339 West 47th Street
New York NY 10036

Use Promo Code: BWW for $20 tickets!

