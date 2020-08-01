From Stage to Screen: Broadway Stars in Hallmark Movies!

Which Broadway/Hallmark crossover is your favorite?

Many Broadway stars have taken their incredible talents off the stage and onto your TV screens. One company that has seen many Broadway actors and actresses lend their talents is Hallmark! Hallmark movies have been a staple in many homes for decades, and many Broadway performers can be seen in these films. From Lea Salonga to Nathan Lane, find out which of your favorite Broadway performers have lent their talents to a Hallmark film!

Kristin Chenoweth

Chenoweth starred in the 2019 Hallmark Movie, A Christmas Love Story. She starred as a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show. She is distracted from her task when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father, portrayed by Scott Wolf.

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes will star in the upcoming Hallmark film, In The Key of Love, which premieres Tuesday August 4. Osnes plays Maggie, a photographer who learns her ex-boyfriend/ex-singing partner is in the wedding she is working. Tensions run high until they sing together, remembering how good they were as a duo. She stars alongside CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND star Scott Michael Foster. Osnes also starred in the Hallmark film, A Homecoming for the Holidays, starring as country singer Charlotte, who is home for the holidays and works with her brother's friend to build a house for a friend in town.

Osnes will also star in the Hallmark Christmas movie, A Royal Holiday, alongside fellow Broadway star, Aaron Tveit.

Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan is set to star in the new Hallmark Christmas film, Holly & Ivy, alongside Janel Parrish, and Marisol Nichols. The film's premiere date and synopsis has yet to be released, however, so keep an eye out for news in the future for this Broadway-packed Christmas movie!

Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose has starred in two Hallmark films, The Watsons Go to Birmingham and Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith! In The Watsons Go to Birmingham, on a family road trip, the Watsons gain the courage to stand up for what's right while growing stronger as a family. Rose co-starred alongside Wood Harris and Skai Jackson in the movie. In Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith, Mitch Albom is happily married with a good career. But when he meets two men, a rabbi and a pastor, he realizes there is a faith-sized hole in his life. Rose co-starred alongside Bradley Whitford and Laurence Fishburne in the film.

Patti Murin

Patti Murin starred in the Hallmark film Love on Iceland, which also stars her real-life husband Colin Donnell. In the film, seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex, a member of the group, shows up uninvited, sparks fly.

Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit is set to star in the upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, A Royal Holiday, alongside Laura Osnes and Krystal Joy Brown. The film's premiere date and synopsis has yet to be released, however, so keep an eye out for news in the future for this Broadway-packed Christmas movie!

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga starred in the 1995 TV movie created by Hallmark Hall of Fame, Redwood Curtain. The film followed thea story of an Amer-Asian girl, with the reluctant approval of her adoptive parents, seeks her natural father in the redwood forests of Northern California. Salonga starred alongside fellow Broadway stars Jeff Daniels and John Lithgow.

Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn starred in two Hallmark films, Brush With Fate and Night Ride Home. In Brush With Fate, a teacher regales a new colleague with tales of a Vermeer painting's impact on the lives of its past and present owners. Burstyn starred alongside Glenn Close. In Night Ride Home, a couple's unstable marriage is ripped apart after their son is killed while horseback riding with their daughter. The film also stars Rebecca De Mornay and Keith Carradine.

Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane starred in the 1996Hallmark Hall of Fame Movie, The Boys Next Door. The film follows four intellectually disabled men share a house and are looked after by Jack, their social worker. The four men try to make sense of a mixed-up world, dealing with everything from runaway rodents to helping Norman (Lane), who has a new girlfriend. Jack's life with his wife is put on hold, and he feels it's time to let them go. The film also stars fellow Broadway stars Tony Goldwyn and Mare Winningham.

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters starred in the 1997 Hallmark Hall of Fame television movie What The Deaf Man Heard, alongside fellow Broadway regular James Earl Jones. In What The Deaf Man Heard, after 20 years of pretending not to be able to hear or speak, a man breaks his silence to get revenge on the man who made his life miserable.

Other notable Broadway alum in Hallmark films:

John Lithgow: Redwood Curtain

Jeff Daniels: Redwood Curtain

Mary-Louise Parker: Anne Tyler's Saint Maybe, A Place For Annie, Cupid & Cate, Christmas in Conway

Tony Goldwyn: The Boys Next Door

Mare Winningham: The Boys Next Door, The Magic of Ordinary Days

James Earl Jones: What The Deaf Man Heard

Cicely Tyson: Ms. Scrooge, Relative Stranger

Blythe Danner: Anne Tyler's Saint Maybe

John Larroquette: McBride series

Marcia Gay Harden: In From the Night

Drew Seeley: A Christmas for the Books, Write Before Christmas, Freshman Father

Eric McCormack: A Heavenly Christmas

Faye Dunaway: A Family Thanksgiving

Krystal Joy Brown: A Royal Holiday

