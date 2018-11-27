Find Your Next Great Theatre Job Before the Holidays in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 11/27

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/22/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Arrangers: POE needs an Arranger

POE the musical seeks someone to arrange the 21 songs in the score and create tracks for a cast recording.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Vocal Coach Accepting Students

Teacher and professional singer-pianist in Salem, Oregon, with 40 years of experience and training, is currently accepting Voice Students who want coaching and/or help preparing for auditions, building your repertoire, preparing a one-person cabaret act, or just strengthening your vocal talents. I also teach how to read music for those who wish to improve their sight-singing skills. Serious inquiries only. Available for one-time coaching sessions or ongoing lessons (1/2 hour and full hour).... (more)

Temp Jobs: 2019 Summer Rep Positions

2019 SUMMER SEASON PRODUCTION & ADMINISTRATION POSITIONS Join the Theater at Monmouth Summer Company for Season 50. The 2019 Summer Repertory includes: Shakespeare's Hamlet and Merry Wives of Windsor; Lynne Nottage's Intimate Apparel; Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery; Kinosian and Blair's Murder for Two; and The Jungle Book adapted from the stories of Rudyard Kipling. TAM's summer season is a true ensemble of more than 50 theatre artists from all over the country. We r... (more)

Internships: 2019 Summer Rep Internships

2019 SUMMER REPERTORY SEASON ACTING, PRODUCTION & ADMINISTRATION INTERNSHIPS AND APPRENTICESHIPS Join the Theater at Monmouth Summer Company for Season 50. The 2019 Summer Repertory includes: Shakespeare's Hamlet and Merry Wives of Windsor; Lynne Nottage's Intimate Apparel; Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery; Kinosian and Blair's Murder for Two; and The Jungle Book adapted from the stories of Rudyard Kipling. TAM's summer season is a true ensemble of more than 50 theatre... (more)

Photographers: Photographer/Media Center for National Tour

StarQuest International is a performing arts competition UNLIKE ALL OTHERS. We tour 60+ cities each year and deliver a truly unique experience to young performers. Collectively, we are a team of creative leaders, each with different skills and personalities, who work non-stop together to deliver the best experience possible to anyone we encounter. We are looking for motivated leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team. What POSITIONS are we looking for? Photographer & Media Center: Each to... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Indoor Cycling Instructor

CYC IS THE MUSIC-DRIVEN, HIGH-ENERGY, INDOOR CYCLING EXPERIENCE DESIGNED TO WORK YOUR BODY AND MIND. Our 45-minute ride combines dynamic movement, high-intensity interval training and a concert-like atmosphere. We'll run, sprint, push and fight through a workout that will light you up and keep your heart rate bumpin'. Forget competition. We're all in pursuit of the beat. Check out cycfitness.com to learn more about us! We're looking to expand our team of rockstar Cycologists in NYC! If you... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Manager - January/February 2019

Mabou Mines is looking for a House Manager for a week long engagement in January/February, 2019. The exact dates are January 31, February 1 & 2, and February 4,5, and 6 from 5pm-10pm each night (5hrs/shift), plus a 1.5 hour orientation/training shift to be arranged. We are looking for an outgoing, friendly, responsible and highly organized individual with at least 1 year of house managing experience. The House Manager is expected to manage all front of house tasks for performances with or wi... (more)

Internships: Internships with Mabou Mines

Mabou Mines is looking for interns in various departments beginning in January or thereafter. Applications for internships are accepted on a rolling basis and the hours are flexible based on the intern's availability, usually anywhere between 4-10 hours per week. Come join us! Arrangements can be made for school credit and interns will receive a roundtrip Metro Card for days they work with us. If you are interested in interning with us, please email admin@maboumines.org, include a brief cove... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Operations Office Assistant

The Public has produced shows at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and its downtown home on Lafayette Street since the 1960s and currently produces a full season of shows year-round including classics, musicals, and new works. The building at 425 Lafayette is a landmark that was initially constructed beginning in 1850 as New York City's first free public library, and the Delacorte has welcomed over 5 million people to its free Shakespeare in the Park performances. The Operations Departmen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Public Works Community Coordinator

The Public Theater seeks a Community Coordinator for our Public Works Team! This position is a hands-on role that serves as the primary point of contact for our Public Works community members. Public Works is the community-based theater program here at the Public. Public Works' mission is to engage the people of New York by making them creators and not just spectators. Working deeply with partner organizations in all five boroughs, Public Works invites members of diverse communities to partici... (more)

Part Time Jobs: On Call Guest Services Associates

The 5th Avenue Theatre Employment Opportunity Guest Service Associates Box Office and Phones On Call Positions Available The 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for friendly and enthusiastic Guest Service Associates. These are positions in our Guest Service Department (Box Office and inbound Phone Center.) If you are skilled in customer service and would enjoy working with others in the exciting world of musical theater, this is the job for you! On call positions are availa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Budget Analyst

The Public Theater seeks a motivated and savvy Budget Analyst to deliver effective and accurate budget generation and analysis to support the emerging intricacy of a growing organization. Reporting to the Director of Finance, the Budget Analyst will maintain the institutional budget, manage budget reporting and will utilize technology to drive accurate, timely, and informed decision making. Accountabilities • Manage and update the organization's institutional budget, including earned and ... (more)

Internships: 2019 Technical and Administrative Internships

Bay Street Theater offers the opportunity for interns to experience first-hand the inner workings of a dynamic, professional theater, garnering invaluable work skills in the various aspects of technical and artistic production and arts administration. By actively working with trade professionals throughout the rigorously scheduled rehearsal and production process, interns directly explore their own suitability to the demands and rewards of a life in the theater. Former interns have gone on to ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Non-Equity Stage Managers

Brown University/Trinity Repertory MFA Programs is looking for experienced, local, non-Equity Stage Managers for the Spring of 2019. Individuals must be reliable and well-organized with a professional attitude. Must be able to work with a creative team, assist the director, keep a prompt book, run rehearsals & performances, and supervise actors. Great chance for someone starting out to make contacts and work in a professional and educational theater. All rehearsals are in the evenings and Saturd... (more)

Theatres: Call for Directors

Leawood Stage Company is accepting applications for Director for three shows in our 2019 Season: The Man Who Came to Dinner By Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman A Play to be presented at the Lodge in Ironwoods Park Performances: February 14-17 Rehearsals begin early January Kiss Me Kate (revised 1999) Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter, Book by Sam and Bella Spewack A musical to be presented at the Ironwoods Park Amphitheater Performances: July 11-14 & 18-20 Reh... (more)

Internships: Costuming Internship

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a Costuming Intern for the spring of 2019! The Costuming Internship is a construction-based and project-oriented experience that is essential to anyone building his or her portfolio or gaining real-world experience in a costume shop. Interns work side-by-side with the Costume Shop staff and Show Designers to construct each production. They are involved in all parts of the build process from decipher... (more)

Internships: Scenic Internship

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is seeking a Scenic Intern for the spring of 2019! The Scenic Internship provides a professional experience working in a theatrical scene shop. Each intern has the opportunity to experience and learn industry trades in the shop ranging from the more common woodworking techniques to more complicated metalworking and welding practices. Working closely with the Scene Shop staff, interns also gain other experienc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Marketing Specialist

DIGITAL MARKETING SPECIALIST Status: Full Time Exempt Reports to: Director of Marketing Core responsibilities: to provide content production for website and email and assist with general marketing support. This position reports to the Director of Marketing. - Provide website content updates for the entire organization on an ongoing basis. - Create and proof email campaigns (eNews, Concert Reminders, Concert Codas, Special Offers & Promotions, Student Offers, Development eAppeals and o... (more)

Internships: Production Internships

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking full-time summer production interns with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Internships are available in Scenery, Audio, Lighting, Props, Costumes, Production Management, and General Production. The level of responsibility entrusted to Public Theater interns requires that they be mature, self-reliant, good communicators, and able to work effectively in a highly collaborative environment. The summer season provides interns with va... (more)

Temp Jobs: 2019 Summer Season Positions

The historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA - the theatre where Broadway goes to summer - is currently looking to fill the following positions for our 2019 Summer Season which includes productions of The Importance of Being Earnest, Little Shop of Horrors, Once, A Chorus Line, Noises Off and Deathtrap. Those interested in applying should send cover letter, resume to: resumes@capeplayhouse.com with the job title as the subject line. Applications by email only, no phone calls please. Wardrobe ... (more)

Internships: 2019 Apprentice/Intern Program

The Cape Playhouse is currently seeking resumes for Apprenticeships and Internship positions for our 2019 Summer Season. We are proud to offer a variety of highly competitive apprenticeship and internship opportunities in areas of production, arts administration, stage management, production management, lighting, sound, wardrobe, props, painting, and carpentry. All positions empower aspiring professional theatre artists with the opportunity to develop their skills while exploring the inner wo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing & Communications Manager

Marketing & Communications Manager Full-Time TheaterWorksUSA is seeking candidates for a full-time employee to play a key role in creating, developing, and executing marketing and promotional campaigns to drive demand and build awareness around TWUSA's mission and programs. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING: 01. Create and execute annual marketing and advertising plans for all programs. 02. Manage the development and distribution of all related print collater... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Shop & Associate Production Manager

Shop & Associate Production Manager Full-time TheaterWorksUSA is seeking candidates for a full-time employee to be responsible for management of our costume and prop shops, and fabrication of materials related to the company's national touring productions. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING: 01. Supervise the construction and maintenance of costumes and props for all TWUSA productions. 02. Identify, hire, and manage highly-skilled labor for both shops. 03. Co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Database Assistant

Continuing the work of its founder, Joe Papp, The Public Theater is a civic institution engaging with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. As one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public's programming includes an annual season at its home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater, The Mobile Unit, ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Technical Production Positions

Jacob's Pillow, a National Historic Landmark and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, is a year-round center for dance and home to America's longest-running international dance festival located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, seeks 11 full time seasonal production team members. These are seasonal, full-time positions: April 28, 2019, through August 31, 2019. · Doris Duke Theatre Master Electrician Apprentice · Event Production Coordinator · ... (more)

