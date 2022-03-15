Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Will Launch New U.S. National Tour

BroadwayWorld has learned a new national tour of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical will launch later this year. The production currently has confirmed dates through 2023. Full dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 to 5 The Musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

