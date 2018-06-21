Companies in New York and Around the Country are Looking for Teaching Artists, House Managers, General Managers, and More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 6/21

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/21/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Producer

DESCRIPTION Schirmer Theatrical, (part of the Music Sales Group) seeks a Full-Time Assistant Producer in New York City DUTIES 1. Projecting capital and operating costs for new productions, as well as updating the capital and operating budgets for ongoing productions 2. Directing payment of licensing fees and other operating costs with Music Sales' accounting team 3. Compiling periodic financial departmental summaries 4. Licensing music from third party publishers 5. Licensing film clip... (more)

Temp Jobs: Teacher Artist, After School Acting Program

NOW HIRING! Teaching Artists for the After School Acting Program (A.S.A.P.) at Playhouse on the Square ASAP is a program for young people in grades 3rd-8th that takes place in partnership with local schools and community centers in the Memphis area. Students study a specific style or genre of theatre each semester. In order to ensure the same quality and content of experience for all young people involved in ASAP, teaching artists are provided with the full 12-week curriculum. Classes eithe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: House Manager

The House Manager is part of a team that reports to the Managers of Theater Operations, and plays a key role in the overall operation of the theater. The House Manager is expected to run the theater with or without the presence of senior staff. We are seeking an outgoing and highly organized individual who has experience with leadership, the public, and the arts to handle day to day front of house cinema operations for films and special events. Dedication to the goals of excellent customer ser... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager

Northern Stage seeks a full-time Development Manager who is passionate about live theater and community engagement. Northern Stage is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company with a mission to change lives, one story at a time. Located in White River Junction, VT, Northern Stage actively involves its audiences with ambitious productions and expansive educational programs in its new home, the intimate 240-seat Barrette Center for the Arts. The company is now in its 22nd seaso... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

Reporting to the Managing Director, the General Manager will execute and maintain the infrastructure and systems needed to support strategic objectives. S/he will be responsible for oversight in finance, accounting, information technology, human resources, communications, and junior staff management in front of house, company management and business office. As a member of the senior management team, the General Manager will be involved in a wide range of strategic planning and internal initiati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Deputy Director

Jacob's Pillow seeks a Deputy Director to report directly to the Director. This position is entrusted with overseeing the management of finances, facilities, human resources and organization-wide operating systems and fostering cross-departmental communication and collaboration. The Deputy Director also oversees marketing and communications and earned-income generation, including retail, rentals, partnerships, advertising, initiatives, and special projects as noted below. The Deputy Director sh... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Manager

Box Office Manager SUMMARY This position will manage the daily operations of the box office. The ideal candidate will have proven experience in ticketing, customer service and staff management. Position is responsible for all setup, maintenance and management of all ticketing events for Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. This detailed oriented position requires superior customer service, excellent organizational skills, responsible handling of monies, professional interaction with ... (more)

Internships: Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Internships: Fall Internships

Primary Stages internships are based in the tradition of theater apprenticeships. Interns form a core of support in all areas of the company's operations, gaining experience in their chosen department while receiving a weekly stipend of $50, free tickets to all of Primary Stages' productions, mentorship seminars with senior staff, and free or reduced priced registration for Primary Stages ESPA classes. Our internship program offers the opportunity to develop practical skills while creating rela... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater/Musical Theatre/Dance/Vocal Music Teacher

HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE, VOCAL MUSIC, AND/OR DANCE TEACHER OPENING Eastern Kentucky University's Model Lab School (Richmond, Kentucky - just a few miles south of Lexington, KY) is seeking a theatre, vocal music, and/or dance teacher for middle and secondary beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The ideal candidate is willing to direct a minimum of two performances a year and has specialized training or performance experience. Must be willing to teach general humanities courses. Minimum... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Stagehand - Electrician

Feld Entertainment is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that lift the human spirit and create indelible memories. Feld Entertainment's productions have appeared in more than 75 countries on six continents with 30 million people in attendance at its shows each year and include Disney On Ice, Disney Live, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, AMSOIL Arenacross, Marvel Universe Live, and Sesame Street Live. The meaningful result: Creat... (more)

Music Production: Seeking Music Director for Evita

The Resident Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in West Chester, PA, is seeking a Music Director for it's upcoming production of Evita. Directed by Kristin McLaughlin Mitchell, Choreographed by Dann Dunn. Candidates should have at least 5 years experience music directing in professional theatre, and be able to play keyboard, and lead a 6-piece band. Music director will run music rehearsal with the cast, all band rehearsals, and be responsible for helping to find and hire pit musi... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Work with an experienced teacher who is passionate about your success!

Do you dream of singing your heart out on a stage or finally overcoming that vocal issue that stops you from booking the job or landing the role? Perhaps you wish your voice was more expressive when you're in the studio or at auditions??Are you a beginner looking for a positive way to explore your voice? ?Maybe you're a Mom hoping to give your child an extra chance to get ahead while building a foundation for good singing? Then I want to work with you!! Hi, I'm Jac. I am a New York City ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

solo Repertory Theatre is one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few true rotating repertory companies in the country, Asolo Rep presents world-class theatre designed and performed by some of the top theatre artists in the country. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep presents up to ten productions each season including bold reinterpretations of contemporary and classic works and provocative new musical ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Special Events Assistant

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage; LORT D Second Stage) is seeking an assistant to the Manager of Special Events. This position is responsible for helping to plan and coordinate the theatre's annual fundraising and special events. Events include: Annual Gala, Starry Night Dinner Series, Men Who Cook & Brew, Director's Take Luncheon, Costume Designer Brunches, Opening Night parties, corporate events, cultivation cocktail parties, luncheons, staff/cast parties and more. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Capital Campaign Manager

Virginia Stage Company seeks a highly motivated, skilled and experienced fundraising professional to join the team at this exciting point in the company's history. S/He will work in close partnership with the Producing Artistic Director, Managing Director and an engaged and energized Board to complete the second phase of the company's Capital Campaign (~$2M). The qualified candidate will support high artistic standards, strengthening connections with the Hampton Roads community and successfully... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA STAGE COMPANY: Virginia Stage Company (VSC) is a professional regional theatre producing high-quality theater in the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk, VA. With a $2.7 million annual budget, VSC produces seven mainstage productions every season in addition to numerous education and community engagement initiatives. With an average attendance of 70,000 people, VSC has drawn over 3 million patrons to downtown Norfolk in the past quarter century and is the leading the... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Carpenter

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a Carpenter for a full-time/seasonal position. Duties include the building, installation and strike of scenery for all Maltz Jupiter Theatre productions and events. A comprehensive knowledge of traditional scenic construction techniques, metal working and welding, rigging standards and techniques is required along with the ability to understand and build from both design & technical drawings. The successful candidate will have... (more)

: First Hand

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL is seeking a First Hand for a full-time/seasonal position (Sept-April) in our costume shop. The First Hand works closely with the Costume Shop Manager and assists with patterning, cutting, constructing, fitting and altering costumes for each of the productions in the 2018-19 season. Candidates should have strong working knowledge of costume construction, patterning and cutting. Prior experience in professional costume shop strongly pref... (more)

Full Time Jobs: AEA Assistant Stage Managers

Maltz Jupiter Theatre, a LORT B+ theatre in Jupiter, FL, is currently seeking qualified AEA Assistant Stage managers for our upcoming 2018-19 season. The ASM will assist the Production Stage Manager on all aspects of rehearsal and performance for each production. The ideal candidate will have previous stage management experience in professional theatre, will be self-motivated, detail oriented, possess excellent organizational skills and have the ability to prioritize multiple tasks effectivel... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

"It is rare for people to be asked the question which puts them squarely in front of themselves." - Arthur Miller, The Crucible (1953) The Organization Long Wharf Theatre began in 1965 in the most intriguing of spaces?a vacant warehouse and food shipping terminal facing the New Haven Harbor?with the opening of Arthur Miller's bold political play The Crucible, which ran for two weeks. Since then, Long Wharf Theatre has been a unique home for theatre artists from across the country and a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Front of House Manager

Eagle Theatre is hiring a part-time Assistant Front of House Manager. A unique and rewarding paid opportunity for a college student, recent graduate, or anyone looking to supplement their income. Candidate must be enthusiastic and comprehend the importance of high quality customer care. Assistant Front of House Manager: •Wednesday through Saturday evenings, Sunday matinees, 2 Saturday matinees, for 5 week runs. •No daytimes during the week. •Typically 4 weeks off before the next run. •Id... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director of Development

San Francisco Playhouse is the second-largest nonprofit theatre company in San Francisco. Having grown from storefront to 199-seat theatre in just 10 years, we are powered by a team of energetic and innovative theatre lovers. Founded in 2003 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit theatre company, our programming includes a six-play mainstage season and a three-play Sandbox Series of world premieres, plus a Rising Star Education Program for high school students. Refer to our website, sfplayhouse.org, for mo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater Manager

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is seeking an experienced, skilled, and highly motivated Theater Manager to support the Assistant Vice President, Operations. The Theater Manager is a key member of the Operations team, reporting to the Assistant Vice President, Operations. Above all, the Theater Manager ensures the delivery of Great Guest Service to everyone entering through our front doors. An understanding and appreciation of best practices in accessibili... (more)

