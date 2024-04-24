Photos: Get a First Look at HAIR at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at photos of the cast of Signature Theatre's production of the rock musical HAIR. Hair has music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado.

Check out the photos below!

The production is directed by Signature’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods), choreographed by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Ragtime, Which Way to the Stage), and music directed by Angie Benson (Signature’s Pacific Overtures, RENT).

The sensational, groundbreaking rock musical bursts with the jubilant spirit, raging rebellion and psychedelic color of the 1960s. A tribe of long-haired bohemian hippies on the cusp of adulthood champion freedom, pacifism, and joy, but confront a world thrown into chaos when one of their own receives a draft notice for the Vietnam War. With chart-topping hits such as “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Good Morning, Starshine,” HAIR’s vibrant, groovy celebration of peace, love and life changed Broadway forever and still resonates today.

The production stars Jordan Dobson (Broadway’s Hadestown, Bad Cinderella) as Claude, Olivia Puckett (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp) as Sheila, and Mason Reeves (First National Tour of Frozen, The MUNY’s Once On This Island) as Berger.

The cast of HAIR is rounded out by Savannah Blackwell (Howard University’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Signature’s Overtures) as Lorrie, Patrick Leonardo Casimir (ArtsCentric’s Little Shop of Horrors, Olney’s Fela!) as Walter, Alex De Bard (Signature’s Private Jones, Passing Strange) as Emmaretta, Jamie Goodson (Signature’s Beaches, Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Ghost) as Suzannah/Mother, Caroline Graham (NextStop’s Little Women, Olney’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Crissy, Noah Israel (Olney’s A Nice Indian Boy, Keegan Theatre’s Legally Blonde) as Woof, Amanda Lee (Norwegian Cruise Line’s SIX, Short North Stage’s RENT) as Dionne, Keenan McCarter (Signature’s Ragtime, The Color Purple) as Steve/Father, Nolan Montgomery (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, Miramax’s The Holdovers) as Jonathan/Margaret Mead, Nora Palka (Signature’s Gypsy, Girlstar) as Jeanie, Solomon Parker III (Signature’s The Color Purple, RENT) as Hud, and Gregory Twomey (Signature’s Ragtime, ArtsCentric’s RENT) as Paul/Hubert. Garvey X. Dobbins (Round House Theatre's Next to Normal), Lily Gilan James (Monumental’s Spring Awakening), Nia-Aiyana Meeks (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s The Amen Corner), and Ethan Turbyfill (Monumental’s Spring Awakening) are swings.