Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/21/2018
Original Live Production - "Savage Force" at the Kraine Theater NYC - 7/21/2018
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - 7/22/2018
The New York-bound production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller today announced the vibrant young cast who are set to reinvent the record breaking show at Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street) this summer.
DVR Alert: The Go-Go's Chat Making Music and Broadway Musical HEAD OVER HEELS on CBS Sunday Morning 7/22 - 7/22/2018
Four decades after the Go-Go's became a band, correspondent Tracy Smith of CBS Sunday Morning catches up with them to talk about their music and the new Broadway musical "Head over Heels," which features the some of the group's biggest hits. CBS SUNDAY MORNING will be broadcast Sunday, July 22 (9:00 AM) on the CBS Television Network.
“COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL” RETURNS TO OFF BROADWAY - 7/22/2018
"My Name's Not Indian Joe" is a NEW smash hit! - 7/22/2018
John O'Hurley Will Return to the Role of Billy Flynn in CHICAGO - 7/23/2018
Chicago announced today that actor, comedian & TV personality John O'Hurley will return to the Broadway company in the role of "Billy Flynn" beginning Monday, July 23
Lord Byron's Gothic Opus MANFRED Coming Off-Broadway This Summer - 7/23/2018
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO - 7/24/2018
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is proud to announce casting for the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).
Mary Callanan and Bob Gaynor Lead Cast of '68 – A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL at NYMF - 7/24/2018
The creative and production teams for '68 - a new American musical are pleased to announce the cast for its debut performance on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Acorn Theater
STEF DAWSON and Penn Badgley Star in Vendetta Drama 'THE PAPER STORE' - 7/24/2018
Unauthorized Spider-Man Parody, PETER, WHO? Comes To The NYMF - 7/25/2018
The critically acclaimed parody-musical PETER, WHO? makes its triumphant return to the New York Theater scene as an official selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer - 7/26/2018
Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's 'Smash', The Black Suits, Broadway BounTy Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events') will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).
George Salazar And Joe Iconis Album TWO-PLAYER GAME to Drop 7/27 - 7/27/2018
Ghostlight Records has announced that Two-Player Game - the new album from George Salazar and Joe Iconis - will be available on CD online and in stores on Friday, July 27. The album is being released in conjunction with the debut New York production of Be More Chill, which starts previews on Thursday, July 26. Two-Player Game is currently available in digital and streaming formats. For more information, please visit www.ghostlightrecords.com/joe-iconis-george-salazar-two-player-game.html