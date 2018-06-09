Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/9/2018
Shuler Hensley Gives a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera - 6/9/2018
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will slay audiences at Atlanta Opera next June, starring Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley in his company debut in the title role. Meredith Arwady will sing the role of Mrs. Lovett.
RANDY WRITES A NOVEL - 6/9/2018
CARMEN JONES Starring Anika Noni Rose Begins Performances Saturday - 6/9/2018
Classic Stage Company's new production of the musical CARMEN JONES featuring Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose begins performances Saturday, June 9 at CSC (136 East 13th Street).
“DIWA” TO COMPETE IN THIS YEAR’S OSCAR-QUALIFYING, DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL - 6/9/2018
THIRD DAY - SECOND SHOW ADDED AT THE BEACON THEATRE - SUN, JUNE 10, 2018 AT 7:30P - TIX ON SALE NOW! - 6/10/2018
The Music in My Blood begins performances June 6 - 6/10/2018
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Cast Members to Reunite at Birdland - 6/11/2018
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that cast members from Million Dollar Quartet, James Snyder, Billy Woodward, Christopher Ryan Grant, David Abeles, Zurin Villanueva, Billy Finn, will celebrate early rock and roll with a concert at Birdland on Monday, June 11 at 7pm.
ISABELLA SANCHEZ Get Tangled in ‘DOUBTING THOMAS’ Premiering at Dances With Films - 6/12/2018
Pocket Universe Presents THE MAID'S TRAGEDY At Access Theatre - 6/13/2018
TCG's 2018 National Conference Gets a View of the Arch in St. Louis - 6/14/2018
Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, announces that the 28th annual TCG National Conference will take place in St. Louis, MO from June 14 to 16, 2018.
Russia's State Theatre Of Nations Production Of Chekhov's IVANOV At New York City Center - 6/14/2018
Maria Shclover and Irina Shabshis, Cherry Orchard Festival's co-founders and producers, today announced Russia's State Theatre of Nations will return to New York with Anton Chekhov's Ivanov, his timeless dramatic play about an antihero, a melancholic upper-class man struggling to regain his former glory, June 14 -17 2018, at New York City Center (131 W. 55th Street), as part of the VI Cherry Orchard Festival of the Arts.
Cast And Creative Team Announced For LITTLE ROCK At The Sheen Center - 6/14/2018
Rebel Theatrical Management, LLC (Harvey Butler, producer), in association with The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, have announced, today, the cast and the creative team for the New York premiere of the new play Little Rock, written and directed by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. Performances are set to begin Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for a limited run through September 8, 2018 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street). Opening Night is set for Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM.
Michael O'Keefe and Angelina Fiordellisi to Star in Cherry Lane's FIRST LOVE - 6/14/2018
Cherry Lane Theatre (Seri Lawrence, Janio Marrero, Co-Artistic Directors) is proud to announce that Academy Award nominee Michael O'Keefe and Angelina Fiordellisi will star in its upcoming Founder's Project presentation of Charles Mee's FIRST LOVE, directed by Kim Weild.
RECREATING KEITER Opens At Theatre Row - 6/14/2018
Babe Ruth once said, 'It's hard to beat a person who never gives up.' Cindy Keiter is swinging for the fences!
Keir Dullea and Mia Dillon Star in LOVE LETTERS - 6/15/2018
Valer Announces Official Cast for the SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival. - 6/15/2018
Love the Struggle Announces Cast for SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 6/15/2018
ALLISON VOLK Premieres Dark Rom-Com ‘DEANY BEAN IS DEAD’ at Dances With Films - 6/16/2018
Melanie Haynes Gets Awkward in “ANTIQUITIES” Premiering at Dances With Films - 6/16/2018