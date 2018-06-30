Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/30/2018
McDonald, Rivera, Menzel, and More Set For Next Concert For America - 6/30/2018
Your Kids, Our Kids presents the latest installment in the Concert For America series next Saturday, June 30.
BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 6/30/2018
Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.
Rothkin & Michaels join in multiple film deal - 7/1/2018
Aidan Turner Leads THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE in the West End - 7/4/2018
With their production of Labour of Love about to complete its run, the Michael Grandage Company (MGC) today announces two new productions for 2018 - Red by John Logan, and The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh, both directed by the company's Artistic Director Michael Grandage.
Preview Performances for Joel Grey-Directed Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begin 7/4 - 7/4/2018
The highly anticipated American premiere of the Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) begins preview PERFORMANCE Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on Wednesday, July 4th, with Press Opening slated for Sunday, July 15 and a VIP gala performance on Monday, July 16. Helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the acclaimed musical is being presented for an 8-week limited engagement through August 26.
Valer Announces Official Cast for the SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival. - 7/5/2018
Love the Struggle Announces Cast for SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 7/5/2018
Brooklyn No Names at the SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 7/5/2018
I’m Afraid of Death but Not of Dying Announces Cast for SheNYC 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 7/5/2018
The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends Announces The Official Cast For She NYC Arts 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 7/5/2018
Dumpster Fire Announces Official Cast List for 2018 She NYC Summer Theater Festival. - 7/5/2018
Kyle Taylor Parker, Alysha Umphress, and More Lead Cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - 7/6/2018
The New York-bound production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller today announced the vibrant young cast who are set to reinvent the record breaking show at Stage 42 (422 West 42nd Street) this summer.