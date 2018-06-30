Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/30/2018

BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 6/30/2018 Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.

