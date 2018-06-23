Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/23/2018
Italian American actor Andrea Galata stars in the outlandish Hungarian-American musical “Captain Filthy Fred” - 6/23/2018
The Sparkle Zone Celebrates Pride And Raises Money for RAICES - 6/24/2018
10th Annual JIMMY AWARDS - 6/25/2018
The Broadway League announces that the 10th annual JIMMY AWARDS will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.
The Legendary Chita Rivera to Play 92Y This June! - 6/25/2018
The one and only, incomparable Broadway legend, Chita Rivera, will perform her acclaimed solo concert event on Monday, June 25 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets from $40 are available here. The two-time Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career including numbers from West Side Story; Sweet Charity; Chicago; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink and The Visit. Accompanied by her long-time trio, Rivera will perform songs by Bernstein, Sondheim, Kander & Ebb and others.
Laura Benanti Will Host the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards - 6/25/2018
The Jimmy Awards has found its host! Tony winner Laura Benanti just announced via Instagram that she will take part in the tenth annual ceremony, set for Monday, June 25th at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.
John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta, & Santino Fontana Lead Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES - 6/25/2018
Transport Group has announced initial casting for Promises, Promises-its second musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series. The concert stars John Cariani, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jessica Fontanta and Santino Fontana.
'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Will Return For Season Two - 6/25/2018
Executive Producers Jim Kierstead (Kinky Boots, Waitress) and Michael Kushner, and producers Jack Sharkey and Tye Blue, announce the return of the Indie Award-winning series "Indoor Boys" created, directed, and starring Broadway's Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants; NBC's "SMASH") and Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening; Marvel's "Iron Fist"). With a total of eight new chapters, Season Two premieres June 25, 2018 on HuffPost Queer Voices, with two episodes released each Monday for 4 weeks.
Glick, Pace, Ruffalo, and More to Lead Reading of Larry Kramer's THE DESTINY OF ME - 6/25/2018
On Monday, June 25, Ellen Barkin, Eric Bogosian, Edie Falco, Gideon Glick, Josh Hamilton, Lee Pace and Mark Ruffalo will appear in a one-night-only reading of Larry Kramer's The Destiny of Me, to benefit The New Group. Trip Cullman directs with an introduction by Tony Kushner. This special event takes place at 7:00pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
Playwrights Horizons Opens Online Lottery for First Preview of LOG CABIN - 6/25/2018
Playwrights Horizons begins accepting entries today for the Live for Five online lottery for $5 tickets to the world premiere of LOG CABIN
Cherry Lane to Present ASL Interpreted Performance of FIRST LOVE - 6/26/2018
Cherry Lane Theatre (Seri Lawrence, Janio Marrero, Co-Artistic Directors) will present a sign-language-interpreted performance of their current production of Charles Mee's FIRST LOVE, directed by Kim Weild, on Tuesday, June 26 at 7pm.
Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein & More to Star in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - 6/27/2018
Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic, producer) has announced principal casting for Moulin Rouge! The Musical,playing Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG)'s Emerson Colonial Theatre for just 36 performances from June 27, 2018 through August, 5, 2018. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the World Premiere engagement of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.
Corbin Bleu and More Announced for The Muny's Singin' In The Rain - 6/27/2018
The Muny announced today the leading trio that will star in the theatre's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain, June 27 - July 3. Broadway, film and television stars Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Schecter will portray Don Lockwood and CosMo Brown, respectively, and former Muny Kid, Muny Teen and Indiana University student Berklea Going will star as Kathy Selden. Singin' in the Rain is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Rommy Sandhu with music direction by Ben Whiteley. Singin' in the Rain is proudly sponsored by Ameren.
Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall, and More Star in Atlantic's THIS AIN'T NO DISCO - 6/29/2018
Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) is proud to announce casting for the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).
BLACK SPARTA Opens Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre - 6/30/2018
Black Sparta is inspired by the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment of the Fon people of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the present-day Republic of Benin. The Dora Milaje in the Marvel film Black Panther are based on the Dahomey Amazons who are the only documented all female official frontline combat arm military unit in modern history.