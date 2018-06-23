Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/23/2018

The Muny announced today the leading trio that will star in the theatre's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain, June 27 - July 3. Broadway, film and television stars Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Schecter will portray Don Lockwood and CosMo Brown, respectively, and former Muny Kid, Muny Teen and Indiana University student Berklea Going will star as Kathy Selden. Singin' in the Rain is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Rommy Sandhu with music direction by Ben Whiteley. Singin' in the Rain is proudly sponsored by Ameren.



