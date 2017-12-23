Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/23/2017
DAVID ARKENSTONE BRINGS MAGICAL WINTER FANTASY To SCHERR FORUM DEC 23rd - 12/23/2017
HINDLE WAKES Begins First New York Revival in 95 Years at Mint - 12/23/2017
Mint Theater will present a rare revival - the first in 95 years - of Stanley Houghton's Hindle Wakes. Performances will begin December 23rd and continue through February 17th at the Clurman Theater at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is set for January 18th.
Hanna and the Moonlit Dress Opens TODAY! - 12/23/2017
DVR Alert: Idina Menzel, ALADDIN Stars & More Perform on ABC's Christmas Special Today - 12/25/2017
Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, and ALADDIN stars Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs are among the performers set to appear on DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION on Monday, Dec. 25, from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST; airtimes vary, check listings, on The ABC Television Network and on the ABC app.
NYTF Brings Magic to Museum of Jewish Heritage with THE SORCERESS - 12/25/2017
Inspired by last season's revival of the critically-acclaimed Off Broadway production of Joseph Rhumshinky's 1923 operetta The Golden Bride, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) presents a limited engagement of another lost operetta of the Yiddish Theatre canon: The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin).
Actress Jessica Chastain Spreads Support For Gender Balanced Sets - 12/25/2017
CBS Presents 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Tonight - 12/26/2017
CBS has announced that it will air THE 40TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS on Tuesday, Dec. 26th at (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).
FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway - 12/27/2017
Ensemble for the Romantic Century has announced that Robert Fairchild will choreograph and star in the next production of their 2017-18 season, the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.This will be Mr. Fairchild's Off-Broadway debut as well as his debut as a choreographer.
Robert Fairchild-Led FRANKENSTEIN Opens Off-Broadway - 12/27/2017
Ensemble for the Romantic Century has announced that joining Tony Award winner Robert Fairchild in the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will be Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Krysty Swann (Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi'sRequiem at Lincoln Center), Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto (OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ('The Vampire Diaries,' Cal In Camo).
CBS Presents Encore Broadcast of THE Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL - 12/27/2017
CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on a rebroadcast, Wednesday, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Bravo Bell, Off-Broadway Theatre Dog, Celebrates National Dog Day at The Players Theatre - 12/30/2017
THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE Closes After Six Years Off-Broadway - 12/30/2017
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has announced a December 30 closing date Off-Broadway. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 389 performances over the course of its nearly six-year run.
Hit Family Musical ENDANGERED! to Welcome New Star Kid to the Zoo! - 12/30/2017
Radiotheatre's Alfred Hitchcock FEST opens DEC 19 - 12/30/2017