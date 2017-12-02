Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/2/2017

Klena, Burns, Mueller & More Lead LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Reading - 12/7/2017 A private industry reading has been announced for the new musical, LAST DAYS OF SUMMER based on the Steve Kluger, international best-selling novel of the same name. It is being directed and developed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde, & Big River) with a score by Grammy Winner Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical & Little Women), and book and lyrics by Steve Kluger.

