Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/2/2017
Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster & More Set for December at Lincoln Center - 12/2/2017
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its programs and events for December 2017 - scroll down for details!
PRINCE OF BROADWAY's Brandon Uranowitz Leads NYC Masterclass - 12/2/2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz brings his passion for teaching to his new musical theatre acting masterclass, Don't Forget the Words! on December 2 & 3, 2017 in New York City.
David Gow Leads WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE? Off-Broadway - 12/2/2017
STARTING 5 PRODUCTIONS has announced Terrance McNally's WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE?, directed by Laura Braza. WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE? will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Workshop Theater (312 W 36th St Fourth Floor New York, NY 10018).
Amas Musical Theatre Presents THE DOTTIE MARASCHINO SHOW - 12/2/2017
Amas Musical Theatre will present two exciting one-night-only special events as part of Dare to Be Different, the previously announced series of new musicals and one-night only special events being held at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
The 6th Annual INTAR One-Minute Play Festival - 12/2/2017
The One-Minute Play Festival (#1MPF) and INTAR continue their acclaimed collaboration with The 6th Annual INTAR One-Minute Play Festival, with part of the proceeds to benefit UNIT 52, INTAR's training program for emerging artists. Following sold-out performances in more than twenty cities, this festival aims to celebrate Latinx voices and investigate the cultural zeitgeist through this exciting process.
WHERE HAS TOMMY FLOWERS GONE? Opens Off-Broadway - 12/2/2017
Starting 5 Productions presents Terrence McNally's Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?, directed by Laura Braza. Performances begin tonight, November 30th, and continue through December 17th, 2017. Opening night is this Saturday, December 2nd, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Aldrich, Molina, Ramey & More Set for BROADWAY IN CHARLOTTESVILLE - 12/2/2017
Charlottesville Opera's Executive Director, Kevin O'Halloran, and Interim Artistic Director, Steven Jarvi, have announced the special one-night-only benefit performance of Broadway in Charlottesville on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at The Paramount Theater at 7:30 PM. Proceeds from the event will benefit Charlottesville Opera.
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Opens on Broadway - 12/3/2017
Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold have announced that Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall.
Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters & More Set for THE Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL Tonight on CBS - 12/3/2017
CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Chloe Sevigny-Led DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Opens at The New Group - 12/3/2017
The New Group has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot, with Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Daniel Oreskes, Sadie Scott, Daniel Sovich, and as previously announced, Chlo Sevigny.
Warren & Bulifant Reprise 'HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE' Roles to Benefit BC/EFA - 12/3/2017
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater welcomes Lesley Ann Warren (Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Drat! The Cat!, 110 in the Shade, Dream) and Joyce Bulifant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Airplane!), as they reprise their roles from the 1967 movie musical spectacular, Walt Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, celebrating its 50th anniversary in a concert benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE BC/EFA Benefit at Joe's Pub - 12/3/2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee and celebrated screen actress Dana Ivey (Sunday in the Park with George, Heartbreak House, Driving Miss Daisy) is set to appear as Aunt Mary, the steadfast no nonsense matriarch of the Drexel Biddle family in Walt Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, celebrating its 50th anniversary in a concert benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo Hosts Puerto Rico Benefit Concert - 12/3/2017
SCOBAR Productions, Joseph Macchia and Doreen Montalvo will present 'This Is What America Looks Like, A Concert For Hope and Puerto Rico' on December 3rd at 8:30 PM at the Iridium Jazz Club.
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE Benefit at Joe's Pub - 12/3/2017
Tony Award Winner and three-time nominee, Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change, Play On!, Jelly's Last Jam) joins the cast of Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, celebrating its 50th anniversary in a concert that will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Ford Honored at TrevorLIVE LA Gala - 12/3/2017
Fashion designer, award-winning screenwriter, producer, and film director Tom Ford, and Emmy and Tony Award winning actress, singer and author Kristin Chenoweth will be honored with the Hero Award and Icon Award, respectively, at The Trevor Project's signature fundraising gala, TrevorLIVE, to be held Sunday, Dec. 3, in Los Angeles.
THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE Benefits BC/EFA at Joe's Pub - 12/3/2017
TV and theater favorite Brooke Shields will join the cast of the one-night-only benefit performance of Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, it was announced today.
THIRTEEN's THEATER CLOSE-UP Airs 'THE GABRIELS' Trilogy - 12/3/2017
This December, Theater Close-Up will Raise the Curtain for viewers on Tony Award-winning playwright and director Richard Nelson's compelling three-play cycle, The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family.
Broadway's Shoshana Bean Performs at TrevorLIVE Gala - 12/3/2017
Grammy-nominated alternative rock band Garbage and Broadway star Shoshana Bean are set to perform at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE gala on Dec. 3 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Neon Trees will perform a full concert at the official after-party.
Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga & More Star in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 12/3/2017
The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which officially opens on Sunday, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC), is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
Stage Verison of Coates Book & More Among Sundance Theatre Lab Picks - 12/3/2017
Four projects representing diverse world voices, each with bold and independent visions of how art can elevate the human experience, comprise this year's selected projects for the two-week Sundance Institute Theatre Lab at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), convening December 3-17, 2017, with a public performance of another project slated for December 9.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Returns to Irish Rep for the Holidays - 12/3/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, adapted by Anthony Palermo (Scrooge & Marley). Directed by Charlotte Moore (The Home Place), IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE begins performances on November 29, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for December 3, 2017, and will run through December 31, 2017.
Joel de la Fuente Leads HOLD THESE TRUTHS at Sheen Center - 12/3/2017
Hang A Tale Theater Company will present a special engagement of Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths, a solo play inspired by the life of Gordon Hirabayashi, directed by Lisa Rothe (Science Fair: An Opera with Experiments at HERE), at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street), December 3-20.
DOWNTOWN RACE RIOT Opens at The New Group - 12/3/2017
The New Group has announced that Josh Pais joins Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Sadie Scott, Chlo Sevigny and Daniel Sovich in Seth Zvi Rosenfeld's Downtown Race Riot.
Aaron Gaines Stars in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Irish Rep - 12/3/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, adapted by Anthony Palermo (Scrooge & Marley). Directed by Charlotte Moore (The Home Place), IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE begins performances on November 29, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for December 3, 2017, and will run through December 31, 2017.
2017 Mimi Awards Celebrate Top American Playwrights - 12/4/2017
The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust today announced that the 10th-Annual “Mimi” Awards will be presented on Monday, December 4, 2017, at Lincoln Center Theater. The “Mimi” Awards are presented annually to honor the outstanding artistry and accomplishments of some of the most gifted American Playwrights.
BIV Brings RISE UP! Holiday Concert to The Sheen Center - 12/4/2017
Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) present RISE UP! a concert for the holidays Monday, December 4th, 2017, 7:30pm.
Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates THE MAGIC MISFITS at Symphony Space - 12/4/2017
On December, 2 the series continues with a visit from Newbery Award-winning author Katherine Paterson, and on Monday, December 4, Neil Patrick Harris will celebrate his middle-grade novel The Magic Misfits.
Broadway's Brightest Shine A Light On LGBTQ Suicide With New Musical - 12/4/2017
Blake Allen, known for his innovative bridging of contemporary music and theater through composition, performance, and advocacy, presents the world premiere of the autobiographical musical the shards of an honor code junkie, December 4, 2017, at The Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.
Chita Rivera Headlines Art Attack Benefit at Birdland - 12/4/2017
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline An Evening of Song, benefiting the Art Attack Foundation featuring the artists of Yellow Sound Label.
Industry Reading Set for Country Music's Clint Black's Christmas Musical - 12/4/2017
Development has begun on the new Christmas musical entitled Looking For Christmas by singer-songwriter Clint Black.
Kaye, Lewis, Ruffelle, Sieber & More Set for York's 2017 Hammerstein Gala - 12/4/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has announced a line-up of Broadway performers who will honor legendary musical theatre writing team Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt (The Fantasticks, I Do, I Do!, 110 in the Shade, Celebration) with the 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre at the 26th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala set for Monday evening, December 4, 2017 at The Asia Society (725 Park Avenue).
Sparks, Buckley & More Headline ONE NIGHT WITH THE STARS at MSG - 12/4/2017
Wigs & Wishes will present One Night with the Stars on December 4, 2017 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit for Suicide Awareness - 12/4/2017
Producers announced today that Academy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, Ellen Burstyn, Tony Award-winner Elizabeth Ashley, Maulik Pancholy ('30 Rock'), Raviv Ullman (Disney's 'Phil of the Future'), Jennifer Lim (Chinglish), and Maggie Lacey (Dividing the Estate) have joined the cast of the New York City premiere of Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go.
Anderson & Petty Host 'WISH' Holiday Concert to Benefit Housing Works - 12/4/2017
WISH: A HOLIDAY CD RELEASE CONCERT TO BENEFIT HOUSING WORKS is a celebration of songwriting team Anderson & Petty's second studio album 'Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Songbook.' All profits from the sales of the album will benefit Housing Works, a local organization supporting those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones Performs at Food Allergy Ball - 12/4/2017
Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) will hold the 20th Anniversary of the Food Allergy Ball on Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City. A special performance will be given by Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen).
Light, Williams and More Join RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Benefit - 12/4/2017
Producers announced today that two-time Emmy and Tony Award-winner Judith Light, multiple Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Vanessa Williams, stage and screen star Lois Smith, and Wilson Bethel will join the cast of the New York City premiere of Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go.
Altomare, Mueller & More Join Rivera for Art Attack Benefit Concert - 12/4/2017
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline 'An Evening of Song to benefit The Art Attack Foundation' featuring the artists of Yellow Sound Label.
York Theatre Company Hosts Star-Studded 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Gala - 12/4/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, has added Samantha Bruce (The Fantasticks), Ava Della Pietra (School of Rock), Julian Fleisher (February House), Randy Harrison (Cabaret), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Randy Rainbow (Viral Video Sensation), Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), Ben Rimalower (Bad with Money), the HOT singing string quartet Well-Strung, and The Manhattan School of Music Musical Theatre Ensemble (Judith Clurman, Director) to the line-up of Broadway performers who will honor legendary musical theatre writing team Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt (The Fantasticks, I Do! I Do!, 110 in the Shade, Celebration) with the 2017 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre at the 26th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday evening, December 4, 2017 at The Asia Society (725 Park Avenue).
Sargent, Kellogg & Vincent Headline NYTB Reading of OSWALD - 12/4/2017
The tenth season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series concludes on Monday, December 4, 2017 at The Cell with pre-premieres of two new musicals: Oswald and Question 1.
Bryce Pinkham and More Set for Zara Aina's 'BIG OL' FANCY PANTS' Benefit - 12/4/2017
Bryce Pinkham (Benny & Joon, Holiday Inn, Gentleman's Guide) and Lucas Caleb Rooney (Red Speedo) will co-host Zara Aina's 5th Annual Big Ol' Fancy Pants Benefit on Monday, December 4, 2017.
Ben Vereen Joins Chita Rivera for Art Attack Benefit at Birdland - 12/4/2017
The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that legendary performer Ben Vereen will be joining his friend Chita Rivera for 'An Evening of Song' to benefit the Art Attack Foundation, featuring the artists of Yellow Sound Label.
Benanti, Schumer & More Appear at BC/EFA's 2017 GYPSY OF THE YEAR - 12/4/2017
Stars from Broadway's hottest shows, including Aladdin, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton and Meteor Shower, will make special appearances at the 29th annual Gypsy of the Year competition on Monday, December 4, at 4:30 pm and Tuesday, December 5, at 2 pm.
Laura Bell Bundy & More Set for BROADWAY BEATS HUNGER at Paper Mill - 12/4/2017
Summit Medical Group Foundation (SMGF), in partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, is proud to announce the inaugural Broadway Beats Hunger holiday performance to benefit the 'Food, Health and Hope: An Answer to Diabetes' initiative and broaden awareness about the direct link between access to nutritious food and this widespread health epidemic in New Jersey.
The Acting Co Honors Playwright John Guare at 2017 Winter Gala - 12/4/2017
The Acting Company will honor playwright John Guare and film and theater producer/philanthropist Anne L. Bernstein - two individuals whose exemplary work aligns with the artistic and educational ideals of the widely acclaimed touring repertory company that promotes theater and arts education nationwide - at the Company's 2017 Winter Gala, on December 4.
Amas Musical Theatre Presents WANDA'S WORLD - 12/4/2017
Amas Musical Theatre will present two exciting one-night-only special events as part of Dare to Be Different, the previously announced series of new musicals and one-night only special events being held at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
New Play by DEXTER Writer Gets NYC Industry Reading - 12/4/2017
The Directors Company has announced the next reading in its reading series, THE MISCONCEPTION by Emmy Award winner and creator of Dexter, James Manos Jr.
Mark Rylance-Led FARINELLI AND THE KING Begins on Broadway - 12/5/2017
Producers Sonia Friedman, Shakespeare's Globe and Paula Marie Blackare have announced complete casting for the critically acclaimed Shakespeare's Globe production of Farinelli and the King, starring three-time Tony Award-winner (Twelfth Night, Jerusalem, Boeing-Boeing) and Academy Award-winner (Bridge of Spies) Mark Rylance.
Tina Fey & Don Katz Honored at NY Stage & Film's Winter Gala - 12/5/2017
New York Stage and Film has announced that its annual Winter Gala will honor Tina Fey and Founder & CEO of Audible, Inc., Don Katz.
Barry Manilow Brings 'A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS' to Chicago - 12/5/2017
Pop culture icon Barry Manilow announced today that for the first time ever he will be performing his special holiday concert in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
Matt Doyle to 'MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT' at Feinstein's/54 Below - 12/5/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Matt Doyle and The Whiskey 5. Hot of the heels of his Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops, Matt Doyle returns with his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, 'Make The Season Bright.'
Christine Pedi's 'SNOW BIZNESS' Returns for 10th Year at 54 Below - 12/5/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christine Pedi's 10th annual There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness on Tuesday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30pm.
12/5/2017
A ROOM IN INDIA Makes North American Debut at Park Ave Armory - 12/5/2017
This December, Th tre du Soleil and its founder, theater icon Ariane Mnouchkine, come to Park Avenue Armory in the North American Premiere of their new work A Room in India (Une chambre en Inde).
Jana Robbins Performs at 25th Anniversary TRU LOVE Benefit - 12/5/2017
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces the addition of a performance by honoree Jana Robbins at its 25th Anniversary Benefit, '25 Years of TRU Love: Creating Community Through the Arts.'
Ben Fankhauser Returns to The Mad Ones Off-Broadway - 12/5/2017
59E59 Theaters has announced that Jay Armstrong Johnson will continue in the role of Adam through December 3, while Ben Fankhauser remains on vocal rest. Mr. Fankhauser will return to the role on December 5.
Danny Elfman & More Perform Live at THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Screening - 12/6/2017
Pumpkin King Danny Elfman is coming to Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 6 and 7 to perform his legendary role of Jack Skellington in a very special screening, with the music performed live by a full orchestra and choir, of Disney's timeless holiday classic, 'Tim Burton'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS.'
Bickford Film Series Continues with THE ARTIST'S GARDEN - 12/6/2017
CROSS THAT RIVER, Musical Celebrating Black Cowboys, Rides to 59E59 Theaters - 12/6/2017
59E59 Theaters will host CROSS THAT RIVER, a new musical composed by renowned jazz artist Allan Harris, with a book by Mr. Harris & Pat Harris, and directed by Regge Life. Produced by Love Productions Records, CROSS THAT RIVER begins performances on Thursday, November 30 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 31. Press Opening is Wednesday, December 6 at 7:15 PM.
Sir Richard Eyre's Production Of Mozart's Comedic Masterpiece, Le Nozze Di Figaro, Returns To The Met - 12/6/2017
Broadway's ALLEGIANCE Returns to Cinemas for Pearl Harbor Day - 12/7/2017
In commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, straight from its Broadway and cinematic premieres, and inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei ('Star Trek,' 'Heroes'), the Broadway film of ALLEGIANCE returns to cinemas across the U.S., telling the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into war by the events of Pearl Harbor.
Constantine Maroulis Stars in 'BULLDOZER', Opening Off-Broadway - 12/7/2017
Bulldozer Partners in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical has announced that previews of the off-Broadway engagement of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, will begin on Saturday, November 25, 2017 and will run through Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street).
Starry ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH Panto Begins at Laguna Playhouse - 12/7/2017
Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) have announced final casting for Lythgoe Family Panto's ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH.
Klena, Burns, Mueller & More Lead LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Reading - 12/7/2017
A private industry reading has been announced for the new musical, LAST DAYS OF SUMMER based on the Steve Kluger, international best-selling novel of the same name. It is being directed and developed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde, & Big River) with a score by Grammy Winner Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical & Little Women), and book and lyrics by Steve Kluger.
Bravo Bell, Off-Broadway Theatre Dog, Celebrates National Dog Day at The Players Theatre - 12/7/2017
The Wooster Group Stages EARLY SHAKER SPIRITUALS - 12/7/2017
The Wooster Group will present the premiere of its newest work, THE B-SIDE: Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons A Record Album Interpretation in October, followed by a limited return engagement of the Group's 2014 piece, EARLY SHAKER SPIRITUALS: A Record Album Interpretation in December.
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY Makes World Premiere at Page 73 - 12/7/2017
Page Seventy-Three Productions (Page 73) announced today their fall 2017 production will be the world premiere of Susan Soon He Stanton's new play, TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY, directed by Kip Fagan.
Houses on the Moon Presents Return of Documentary Play DE NOVO - 12/7/2017
Houses on the Moon Theater Company, as part of the inaugural season of Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop, will present the return engagement of the acclaimed documentary play DE NOVO written and directed by Jeffery Solomon (Tara's Crossing) originally produced by the company in 2010.
TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY Opens at Page 73 - 12/7/2017
Page Seventy-Three Productions (Page 73) has announced casting for the world premiere of TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY, a new play by Susan Soon He Stanton.
N'Kenge Stars as 'Dorothy Dandridge' in Amas Musical Reading - 12/7/2017
Amas Musical Theatre will present Dorothy Dandridge - Hollywood's Sepia Goddess, the second offering of Dare To Be Different, the previously announced series of new musicals and one-night only special events being held at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).
Houses on the Moon Theater's DE NOVO Opens at NYTW - 12/7/2017
Houses on the Moon Theater Company, as part of the inaugural season of Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop, presents the return engagement of the acclaimed documentary play DE NOVO written and directed by Jeffery Solomon (Tara's Crossing) originally produced by the company in 2010.
Norm Lewis Rings in the Holidays in San Francisco - 12/8/2017
Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis rings in the holiday season at Feinstein's at the Nikko with Norm Lewis Wishes You a Swingin' Christmas on Friday, December 8 (8 p.m.), Saturday, December 9 (8 p.m.) and Sunday, December 10 (5 p.m.).
Jason Gotay Plays Title Role in 'ALADDIN' Panto at Laguna Playhouse - 12/8/2017
Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, Executive Director Ellen Richard and Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) have announced that Kira Kosarin (3-time Kid's Choice Award-nominee of Nickelodeon's hit show 'The Thundermans'), Jason Gotay (World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince Of Egypt, title role of Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Barry Pearl ('Grease') and Josh Adamson (Big Fish, Taboo) are set to star in Lythgoe Family Panto's ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH.
David Henry Hwang Chats M. BUTTERFLY at Rubin Museum - 12/8/2017
Sound permeates our daily lives and shapes our existence. From 'ear yoga' to Buddhist-inspired opera, talks and programs this fall build on themes in Rubin Museum's newest exhibition, The World Is Sound.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Opens LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series - 12/8/2017
The Los Angeles Philharmonic presents the 2017/18 Songbook series at Walt Disney Concert Hall, featuring three intimate evenings with some the world's most renowned performers.
Melissa Errico Releases 'Hurry Home' Single by Michel Legrand - 12/8/2017
Every great songwriter needs great interpreters. With the special digital release of her new single Hurry Home by Ghostlight Records on December 8th, Melissa Errico returns to her role as an interpreter of acclaimed French composer and songwriter, the multiple-Oscar-winning Michel Legrand (films include Yentl, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Thomas Crown Affair).
Patrick Page Returns for A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pittsburgh CLO - 12/8/2017
Pittsburgh CLO has announced casting for the 26th annual production of A Musical Christmas Carol, December 8-23 at the Byham Theater. Broadway veteran and Pittsburgh CLO alum Patrick Page returns to lead the cast in his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge.
Barbra Streisand Releases New Concert Album 'The Music…The Mem'ries…the Magic!' Today - 12/8/2017
THE MUSIC THE MEM'RIES THE MAGIC! Barbra Streisand TO RELEASE CONCERT ALBUM DECEMBER 8th PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 17
Don Stephenson Stars in Greenberg & Rosen's 'EBENEZER SCROOGE' at BCP - 12/8/2017
One of the most beloved Christmas stories ever written takes on a decidedly New Hope twist when Buck County Playhouse premieres the new comedy, Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show, December 8 through December 31.
New Musical FORGET ME NOT Holds Starry NYC Reading - 12/8/2017
A private, developmental reading of the new musical Forget Me Not will be presented on December 8 in Manhattan.
Hammerstein Docu-Musical 'AN ENCHANTED EVENING' Headed Off-Broadway - 12/8/2017
Fresh from the sold-out premiere at the Bristol Riverside Theatre in Philadelphia, the brand new, innovative docu-musical AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT WITH Oscar Hammerstein II is coming Off-Broadway for a limited December 2017 engagement.
'AN ENCHANTED EVENING' Begins Off-Broadway - 12/8/2017
Fresh from the sold-out premiere in Philadelphia, the new docu-musical AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT WITH Oscar Hammerstein II is headed Off-Broadway for a limited December 2017 engagement.
Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz Star In NOVEMBER CRIMINALS - 12/8/2017
Chlo Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort Star in a Coming of Age Crime Drama Inspired by the Popular Novel by Sam Munson
SCHOOL OF ROCK Hosts Open Call Auditions in Charlotte - 12/9/2017
The Broadway and touring companies for the hit musical School of Rock are hitting the road looking for new talent! The show will hold an Open Call audition in Charlotte, December 9 at Spirit Square (345 N. College Street). Sign in will run from 10am 1pm.
ABC Presents Classic Disney Musical MARY POPPINS Tonight - 12/9/2017
ABC celebrates the joy of the holidays with their special 25 Days of Christmas programming, including the broadcast of the Walt Disney musical classic MARY POPPINS on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00-11:00 p.m.
FunikiJam Holiday Beat – Family Musical Returns to NYC for a limited engagement. - 12/9/2017
|
Following select performances of Jeanne Sakata's Hold These Truths, directed by Lisa Rothe and starring Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle), Hang a Tale Theater Company will welcome a diverse panel of guests to discuss the history of forced Japanese internment during WWII and the parallels to our current time, when Muslims and other minorities are again fighting to preserve their civil liberties.
|
For most of us, the very reason for celebrating Christmas has been plowed over long ago. Opera Orlando, through its upcoming performances of Gian Carlo Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors, will do more than its part in helping to restore a spiritual sense to the holiday season.
|
Palm Beach Opera will present Opera @ The Waterfront, its free, annual open-air concert, at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 pm.