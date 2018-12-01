Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/1/2018
Legendary Ben Vereen Brings Special Concert and Dinner to The Cutting Room 12/1 - 12/1/2018
Join us at The Cutting Room for a special concert and dinner on December 1 with legendary Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen.
Holiday Fair in the Square returns to Toronto - 12/1/2018
THE HELLO GIRLS Will Wrap Up 59E59 Theaters' 2018 Subscription Series - 12/2/2018
59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) announces that the final show of the 2018 Subscription Series will be the world premiere of the musical THE HELLO GIRLS, with music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, directed by Cara Reichel with choreography by Christine O'Grady. Produced by Prospect Theater Company as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, THE HELLO GIRLS begins previews on Tuesday, November 13 for a limited engagement through Saturday, December 22
Austin Pendleton's WARS OF THE ROSES Returns 12/3 - 12/3/2018
Theater for the New City has announced that due to popular demand they will be presenting Tony nominated theatre luminary Austin Pendleton's adaptation of Richard III, Shakespeare's greatest villain, WARS OF THE ROSES: HENRY VI & RICHARD III for three nights only December 3rd, 4th and 5th.
Finding love in the darkest of places with a story that is told through verse. - 12/4/2018
SOMETHING FOR THE BOYS Cast Recording Featuring Danny Burstein, Elizabeth Stanley and More Due 12/7 - 12/7/2018
PS CLASSICS will release a new studio cast recording of Cole Porter's 1943 smash hit musical, Something for the Boys. Seventy-five years after it took Broadway by storm, the full score to one of Porter's most forgotten musicals is finally preserved on disc, complete with its original orchestrations for 26 musicians - plus a marching band.