Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 12/1/2018

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) announces that the final show of the 2018 Subscription Series will be the world premiere of the musical THE HELLO GIRLS, with music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, directed by Cara Reichel with choreography by Christine O'Grady. Produced by Prospect Theater Company as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, THE HELLO GIRLS begins previews on Tuesday, November 13 for a limited engagement through Saturday, December 22



